All I want for Christmas is … a cracking good playlist! These are the best Christmas songs ever

There are a lot of ways to get into the Christmas spirit this December, but none better than a Christmas song to get you in the festive mood.
According to Spotify, based on last year’s streaming info, these will be the songs that Aussies will be decking the halls with.
Unsurprisingly, Mariah Carey sits at number one with the perennial fave All I Want for Christmas Is You. You can’t be sure it’s December unless you hear this song on repeat… and because it’s strangely pleasant no matter how many times you hear it.
The top 10 features a mix of classics, as well as some modern Christmas songs from popstars including Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber.
Australia’s fave Christmas songs
- All I Want for Christmas Is You – Mariah Carey
- It’s Beginning To Look A Lot Like Christmas – Michael Bublé
- Last Christmas – Wham!
- Santa Tell Me – Ariana Grande
- It’s the Most Wonderful Time of the Year – Andy Williams
- Mistletoe – Justin Bieber
- Let It Snow! Let It Snow! Let It Snow! – Frank Sinatra
- Do They Know It’s Christmas? – Band Aid
- White Christmas – Bing Crosby
- Jingle Bell Rock (Daryl’s Version) – Daryl Hall & John Oates
Christmas songs playlist
Spotify has also released its quintessential Christmas playlist for 2025 which includes 100 of the ultimate Christmas bangers. Here’s the top 30 from the playlist!
- All I Want For Christmas Is You – Mariah Carey
- Last Christmas – Wham!
- Underneath the Tree – Kelly Clarkson
- It’s the Most Wonderful Time of the Year – Andy Williams
- Sleigh Ride – The Ronettes
- Here Comes Santa Claus (Right Down Santa Claus Lane) – Gene Autry
- Rockin’ Around The Christmas Tree – Brenda Lee
- Let It Snow! Let It Snow! Let It Snow! – Dean Martin
- Blue Christmas – Elvis Presley
- Jingle Bell Rock – Bobby Helms
- Christmas (Baby Please Come Home) – Darlene Love
- It’s Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas – Perry Como, The Fontane Sisters, Mitchell Ayres & His Orchestra
- Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer – Gene Autry
- Carols of the Bells (From “Home Alone” Soundtrack) – John Williams
- We Need A Little Christmas – Johnny Mathis
- Here Comes Santa Claus (Right Down Santa Claus Lane) – Elvis Presley
- Somewhere in My Memory (From “Home Alone” Soundtrack) – John Williams
- It’s Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas – Johnny Mathis
- Here We Come a-Caroling / We Wish You a Merry Christmas – Perry Como
- Winter Wonderland – Tony Bennett
- Feliz Navidad – José Feliciano
- White Christmas – The Drifters
- Happy Holiday / The Holiday Season – Andy Williams
- Jingle Bell Rock (Daryl’s Version) – Daryl Hall & John Oates
- Christmas (Baby Please Come Home) – Mariah Carey
- Mary, Did You Know? – Pentatonix
- Winter Wonderland – Darlene Love
- Santa Baby (with Henri Rene & His Orchestra) – Eartha Kitt, Henri Rene and His Orchestra
- Merry Christmas, Happy Holidays – *NSYNC
- I Want a Hippopotamus for Christmas (Hippo the Hero) – Gayla Peevey