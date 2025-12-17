Brand logo of Woman's Day Brand logo of TV WEEK Brand logo of Now to Love Brand logo of Take 5 Brand logo of Prizes To Love
All I want for Christmas is … a cracking good playlist! These are the best Christmas songs ever

Get ready to hear these songs on repeat during the festive season.
Australia's most popular Christmas songs

There are a lot of ways to get into the Christmas spirit this December, but none better than a Christmas song to get you in the festive mood.

According to Spotify, based on last year’s streaming info, these will be the songs that Aussies will be decking the halls with.

Unsurprisingly, Mariah Carey sits at number one with the perennial fave All I Want for Christmas Is You. You can’t be sure it’s December unless you hear this song on repeat… and because it’s strangely pleasant no matter how many times you hear it.

The top 10 features a mix of classics, as well as some modern Christmas songs from popstars including Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber.

Who doesn’t love a bit of Mariah Carey at Christmastime? (Credit: Getty)

Australia’s fave Christmas songs

  1. All I Want for Christmas Is You – Mariah Carey
  2. It’s Beginning To Look A Lot Like Christmas – Michael Bublé
  3. Last Christmas – Wham!
  4. Santa Tell Me – Ariana Grande
  5. It’s the Most Wonderful Time of the Year – Andy Williams
  6. Mistletoe – Justin Bieber
  7. Let It Snow! Let It Snow! Let It Snow! – Frank Sinatra
  8. Do They Know It’s Christmas? – Band Aid
  9. White Christmas – Bing Crosby
  10. Jingle Bell Rock (Daryl’s Version) – Daryl Hall & John Oates

Christmas songs playlist

Spotify has also released its quintessential Christmas playlist for 2025 which includes 100 of the ultimate Christmas bangers. Here’s the top 30 from the playlist!

  1. All I Want For Christmas Is You – Mariah Carey
  2. Last Christmas – Wham!
  3. Underneath the Tree – Kelly Clarkson
  4. It’s the Most Wonderful Time of the Year – Andy Williams
  5. Sleigh Ride – The Ronettes
  6. Here Comes Santa Claus (Right Down Santa Claus Lane) – Gene Autry
  7. Rockin’ Around The Christmas Tree – Brenda Lee
  8. Let It Snow! Let It Snow! Let It Snow! – Dean Martin
  9. Blue Christmas – Elvis Presley
  10. Jingle Bell Rock – Bobby Helms
  11. Christmas (Baby Please Come Home) – Darlene Love
  12. It’s Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas – Perry Como, The Fontane Sisters, Mitchell Ayres & His Orchestra
  13. Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer – Gene Autry
  14. Carols of the Bells (From “Home Alone” Soundtrack) – John Williams
  15. We Need A Little Christmas – Johnny Mathis
  16. Here Comes Santa Claus (Right Down Santa Claus Lane) – Elvis Presley
  17. Somewhere in My Memory (From “Home Alone” Soundtrack) – John Williams
  18. It’s Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas – Johnny Mathis
  19. Here We Come a-Caroling / We Wish You a Merry Christmas – Perry Como
  20. Winter Wonderland – Tony Bennett
  21. Feliz Navidad – José Feliciano
  22. White Christmas – The Drifters
  23. Happy Holiday / The Holiday Season – Andy Williams
  24. Jingle Bell Rock (Daryl’s Version) – Daryl Hall & John Oates
  25. Christmas (Baby Please Come Home) – Mariah Carey
  26. Mary, Did You Know? – Pentatonix
  27. Winter Wonderland – Darlene Love
  28. Santa Baby (with Henri Rene & His Orchestra) – Eartha Kitt, Henri Rene and His Orchestra
  29. Merry Christmas, Happy Holidays – *NSYNC
  30. I Want a Hippopotamus for Christmas (Hippo the Hero) – Gayla Peevey
