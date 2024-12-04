Brand logo of Brand logo of Brand logo of Brand logo of Brand logo of
Bring the festive cheer with these matching Christmas PJs for the whole family

They make the cutest Christmas morning outfits!
Brand logo of Woman's Day
Profile picture of Chanelle Mansour Shopping Editor

Christmas is around the corner, and there’s nothing quite like the feeling of gathering around the tree with your family on the morning of December 25th.

Presents are unwrapped, photos are snapped and plenty of festive memories are made in those early-morning moments.

The only way it could be better would be if you and the whole family were all dressed in matching Christmas pyjamas.

Matching pyjamas for Christmas morning is more popular than ever in the digital age when so many Christmas morning shots end up on Instagram and Facebook.

So hop on the trend and invest in a pair of our favourite matching Christmas pyjamas for the whole family this year!

The best matching Christmas pyjamas in Australia

Family Matching Christmas Trees

from $14 at Target

Target has a whole range of matching Christmas pyjamas, with our favourite being this adorable (and classic) Christmas tree print, available in men’s, women’s, children and baby sizes.

Sizes: XS to 3XL in adult, 1 to 7 in kids, 000 to 0 in baby

Other styles:

Santa Short Sleeve Pyjama Set Personalised

from $39.99 at Cotton On

These customisable Santa pyjamas are as comfortable as they look. Buy one for you and your little one and snuggle up in front of a Christmas movie this jolly month.

Sizes: XS to XL in adult, 2 to 6 in kids

Other styles:

Bluey Women’s Christmas Print Pyjama Set

from $15 at Big W

Calling all Bluey fans, we have found the perfect festive treat for the whole family. These Christmas-inspired Bluey pyjamas come in adult and children’s sizes so the smallest to the biggest in your household can snuggle up in unison – perhaps even while rewatching the show’s Christmas episodes.

Sizes: 8 to 24 in adult, 2 to 7 in kids

Other styles:

Gingerbread Pyjamas

from $6 at Best & Less

Get the whole family in the holiday spirit with a range of festive prints from Best & Less, including holiday icons like Mickey Mouse, reindeer and our personal favourite, gingerbread.

Sizes: 8 to 26 in adult, 1 to 16 in kids

Other styles:

iHapHap Couple Christmas Matching Pajamas Set

$39.99 at Amazon

If you’re looking to match with your partner this Christmas, these short-sleeved PJs are for you. With checkered shorts and Santa hat shirts, these cosy jammies will put you both in the holiday spirit.

Sizes: S to 3XL

Other styles:

Merry Christmas Family Pyjamas Outfit

$19.95 at Kogan

Be prepared for family photos with this stylish set made from comfortable, lightweight and soft material that will have you feeling so cosy come Christmas morning.

Sizes: S to XXL

Other styles:

Checked Family Christmas Pyjama Set

from $66.99 at M&S

Keep cosy on festive nights with this brushed pure cotton pyjama set that comes in both women’s and men’s sizes. It’s a must-have item in every couple’s wardrobe.

Sizes: 6 to 22

Other styles:

Christmas Family Pyjamas | Fair Isle

from $30.61 at Etsy

Celebrate Christmas in the cosiest way with matching pyjamas for the whole family, which you can also get customised for each person and even your furry baby.

Sizes: S to 2XL in adult, 2 to 12 in kids, 0 to 2 in baby

Other styles:

Chanelle Mansour
Shopping Editor

Chanelle Mansour is the Shopping Editor of Are Media’s Entertainment vertical. Having worked in the entertainment industry since her time at university—where she obtained a Bachelor of Communication degree from Western Sydney University, her experience spans both digital and print. With an interest in uncovering the latest binge-worthy shows, Chanelle takes a leading role in identifying pop-culture news for ELLE, Marie Claire, WHO, TV Week and more. Focusing on trends on and off the screen, as well as lifestyle and fashion, she loves any excuse to talk about her latest celebrity crush, what’s trending online and the newest watercooler show she’s obsessing over.

