Bring the festive cheer with these matching Christmas PJs for the whole family

Christmas is around the corner, and there’s nothing quite like the feeling of gathering around the tree with your family on the morning of December 25th.
Presents are unwrapped, photos are snapped and plenty of festive memories are made in those early-morning moments.
The only way it could be better would be if you and the whole family were all dressed in matching Christmas pyjamas.
Matching pyjamas for Christmas morning is more popular than ever in the digital age when so many Christmas morning shots end up on Instagram and Facebook.
So hop on the trend and invest in a pair of our favourite matching Christmas pyjamas for the whole family this year!
The best matching Christmas pyjamas in Australia
Family Matching Christmas Trees
from $14 at Target
Target has a whole range of matching Christmas pyjamas, with our favourite being this adorable (and classic) Christmas tree print, available in men’s, women’s, children and baby sizes.
Sizes: XS to 3XL in adult, 1 to 7 in kids, 000 to 0 in baby
Santa Short Sleeve Pyjama Set Personalised
from $39.99 at Cotton On
These customisable Santa pyjamas are as comfortable as they look. Buy one for you and your little one and snuggle up in front of a Christmas movie this jolly month.
Sizes: XS to XL in adult, 2 to 6 in kids
Bluey Women’s Christmas Print Pyjama Set
from $15 at Big W
Calling all Bluey fans, we have found the perfect festive treat for the whole family. These Christmas-inspired Bluey pyjamas come in adult and children’s sizes so the smallest to the biggest in your household can snuggle up in unison – perhaps even while rewatching the show’s Christmas episodes.
Sizes: 8 to 24 in adult, 2 to 7 in kids
Gingerbread Pyjamas
from $6 at Best & Less
Get the whole family in the holiday spirit with a range of festive prints from Best & Less, including holiday icons like Mickey Mouse, reindeer and our personal favourite, gingerbread.
Sizes: 8 to 26 in adult, 1 to 16 in kids
iHapHap Couple Christmas Matching Pajamas Set
$39.99 at Amazon
Merry Christmas Family Pyjamas Outfit
$19.95 at Kogan
Be prepared for family photos with this stylish set made from comfortable, lightweight and soft material that will have you feeling so cosy come Christmas morning.
Sizes: S to XXL
Checked Family Christmas Pyjama Set
from $66.99 at M&S
Keep cosy on festive nights with this brushed pure cotton pyjama set that comes in both women’s and men’s sizes. It’s a must-have item in every couple’s wardrobe.
Sizes: 6 to 22
Christmas Family Pyjamas | Fair Isle
from $30.61 at Etsy
Celebrate Christmas in the cosiest way with matching pyjamas for the whole family, which you can also get customised for each person and even your furry baby.
Sizes: S to 2XL in adult, 2 to 12 in kids, 0 to 2 in baby
