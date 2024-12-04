Bring the festive cheer with these matching Christmas PJs for the whole family

Christmas is around the corner, and there’s nothing quite like the feeling of gathering around the tree with your family on the morning of December 25th.

Presents are unwrapped, photos are snapped and plenty of festive memories are made in those early-morning moments.

The only way it could be better would be if you and the whole family were all dressed in matching Christmas pyjamas.

Matching pyjamas for Christmas morning is more popular than ever in the digital age when so many Christmas morning shots end up on Instagram and Facebook.

So hop on the trend and invest in a pair of our favourite matching Christmas pyjamas for the whole family this year!

The best matching Christmas pyjamas in Australia

