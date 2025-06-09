After surviving a particularly scandalous season of Married At First Sight (MAFS), the experiment’s only originally paired couple to stay together, Rhi Disljenkovic and Jeff Gobbles, have emerged – quietly – victorious.

Advertisement

And while their castmates have been busying themselves with showy event appearances, podcasts and brand deals, Rhi and Jeff have been happy to just focus on themselves in their new little love nest.

“We moved in together a couple of months ago,” Rhi tells Woman’s Day.

“It’s been so easy,” adds Jeff. “I mean, if we can get through MAFS in those tiny apartments, getting filmed every day, it’s going to be easy.”

Their new space, located in Melbourne’s Caulfield North, is certainly an upgrade from the “shoebox without an oven” that they lived in to film the experiment, Rhi adds with a laugh.

Advertisement

And Jeff, who now has his own YouTube cooking channel, has been busy taking full advantage of their full-sized kitchen.

“I’ve been cooking nonstop,” says Jeff. “It’s been great, I don’t have to cook,” says a relieved Rhi.

The couple moved in with each other earlier this year. (Credit: Phillip Castleton)

BABIES ON THE BRAIN

The couple giggle when we ask the customary Woman’s Day question around whether they’ve been “cooking” anything else, with Rhi conceding that, yes, they’ve “spoken a little bit” about having children.

Advertisement

“It’s definitely something that we want to do in the future but for now, our main focus is just enjoying each other’s company,” she says.

“I feel like we’ve held off this long. I’m 35, and Jeff’s 40. We want to enjoy our relationship for what it is and just work on that for at least a year or so,” she adds. “We’re still in the honeymoon phase.”

The pair also admit that while they look forward to a future, they’re not in any rush to tick off any major milestones, such as getting married for real like MAFS’ Jacqui Burfoot and Clint Rice.

“Everyone goes at their own pace and I guess if that’s what they’re up to in their relationship, then good on them,” Rhi says of her co-stars, who famously announced their engagement at So Dramatic’s viewing party in April.

Advertisement

“I guess each to their own, you know?”

And while some fans who are used to theatrics usually associated with MAFS may label that a little underwhelming, the pair are OK with that.

“To be honest, we’re getting used to being called the boring couple,” Rhi laughs. “Because the boring couple always work out in the end.”

While babies are on the brain… they’re focused on their relationship for now. (Credit: Phillip Castleton)

Advertisement

THE FAME GAME

Rhi and Jeff say they’re still adjusting to their newfound fame, which has only been amplified by the show wrapping up in the UK, with the couple saying they can’t go down to the local supermarket without people stopping them for a photo.

But it’s the constant thirst for couple content that has them most thrown.

“I went to Japan for 10 days and didn’t post about Jeff much and everyone was commenting, ‘More Jeff content’. And as soon as I got back, I started posting Jeff and everyone’s like, ‘Oh thank god, you guys are still together!’”

But fan investment is just part and parcel now, they acknowledge and they received some sage advice by some previous MAFS couples.

Advertisement

“Jules [Robinson] told us to just focus on ourselves and ignore the rest,” says Jeff. “She told us not to let outside influences impact you too much. The most important thing is your relationship and anything extra is just a bonus.”