MAFS star Ella Ding welcomes her first child with husband Guy Palermo

Married At First Sight star Ella Ding and her husband Guy Palermo have welcomed their first child into the world!

The pair shared a photo of their beautiful baby girl to Instagram on Thursday evening.

“Pia May Palermo… say hi to everyone,” Ella wrote.

“She entered earth-side 18.11.25 and wow I’m obsessed with this bubble.”

Welcome to the world Little Pia! (Image: Instagram / Ella May Ding)

Taking to Instagram Stories, the 31-year-old added: “My heart is so full. Honestly the craziest, most beautiful few days.”

It wasn’t long before friends and family rushed to the comments to congratulate the new parents.

“HUGE CONGRATULATIONS,” wrote Ella’s MAFS co-star, Al Perkins.

“Congratulations guys! Cannot wait to meet her,” wrote 2025 MAFS bride Rhi Disljenkovic.

“Congrats guys! She’s beautiful,” wrote Big Brother star Tully Smyth.

Guy snuggling up to little Pia. (Image: Instagram / Ella May Ding)

Ella and Guy first announced their pregnancy in May this year.

“Somewhere between healing and hustling, the next chapter quietly chose us,” Ella wrote alongside a bunch of poleroid photos and a positive pregnancy test.

“Baby Palermo you’ve already made our story sweeter & given us the best news of 2025 yet.”

Ella and Guy did cause a little bit of controversy after their pregnancy announcement was a sponsored post for the pregnancy test. (Image: Instagram / Ella May Ding)

The pregnancy comes just one year after Guy and Ella tied the knot in secret. They told their guests it was a Gatsby-themed 30th birthday party before surprising them with their exciting nuptials.

“Waking up on my 30th birthday a wife❤️ To the man of my dreams,” she wrote on Instagram.

Guy and Ella first started dating publicly in 2023. However, during an Instagram Live that year, she revealed that they’d first dated six years earlier.

“We have known each other a long time and we did actually date three years ago in lockdown, and we also went on a date six years ago,” she said at the time, per Nine.

“I guess we always had this little thing for each other, but the timing was just never in our favour.

