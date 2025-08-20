How to protect your pelvic floor

Around 38 per cent of women experience a degree of urinary incontinence, and it’s often caused by pelvic floor dysfunction.

Advertisement

The good news? There are helpful ways to address the issue.

Around 38 per cent of women experience incontinence (Credit: Getty)

WHY DOES IT HAPPEN? “The pelvic floor is a group of muscles in the base of the pelvis,” explains Catherine Willis from the Australian Physiotherapy Association. The most common cause of pelvic floor dysfunction is childbirth but it can affect anyone, resulting in issues with bladder or bowel control, especially after coughing or jumping. Some people may also experience a sense of urgency that makes them feel they need to suddenly rush to the toilet.



Around half of women who’ve had a baby may also experience prolapse, where the pelvic organs can drop into the vagina. However it can also happen to women who have never been pregnant, and can result from menopause, heavy lifting or even severe coughing. Symptoms include a sense of heaviness, or the feeling of a bulge or bump. (Credit: Getty)

CAN IT BE TREATED?

If you think you may have pelvic floor issues, speak to your GP. It’s important to be assessed by an expert, such as a pelvic floor or women’s health physio. They can advise you on exercises you need to do. “The number-one recommended treatment for weak pelvic floor muscles is pelvic floor muscle exercises,” Catherine explains.

Advertisement

To help find the right physio, the Australian Physiotherapy Association has a search website (choose.physio). Your GP can also recommend one, and a doctor’s referral may allow you to be eligible for

a Medicare rebate.

(Credit: Getty)

SAY IT OUT LOUD

Pelvic floor dysfunction is no longer something that women have to suffer in silence. With more than 16.1 million likes on TikTok, Female Physio Co clinic is one of the many spaces reminding women to take ownership of their health.

Run by women’s health physio Sarah Percy, it features daily inspiration videos and exercise reminders. They also offer a range of programs, including a 30 Day Pelvic Floor Challenge. Femalephysioco.com

Advertisement

(Credit: Getty)

CELEBRITIES SPEAK UP

Kate Winslet, Chrissy Teigen and Helena Bonham Carter have talked about experiencing incontinence problems after giving birth.

“When you’ve had a few children, you know, it’s just what happens,” Kate says. “It’s amazing, two sneezes, I’m fine. Three, it’s game over.”

Related

Advertisement

Sign up for our newsletter Sign up to receive the Woman's Day e-Newsletter and offers we choose to share with you straight to your inbox sign up By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use About your privacy Are Media Pty Limited collects your personal information through this site to process registrations, send out newsletters, communicate offers, discounts, competitions, or surveys, and to provide you with targeted advertising based on your online activities. Our Privacy Policy contains information on how you can access or correct your personal information, which entities we may disclose your personal information to (including overseas recipients), how to opt out of targeted advertising, and how to lodge a complaint.