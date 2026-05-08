Goodbye clunky smart watches! These stylish wearables are all onsale for Mother’s Day

Smart watches have been the ultimate tech accessory for a while now, and for most of that time they’ve had a certain look to them. Big, chunky and sporty looking they’ve looked great with activewear but necessarily when going out.

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More recently however, we’ve noticed that wellness wearables have been undergoing a sleek redo. From elegant analogue-style watches like the Withings ScanWatch 2 to tiny but mighty smart rings, these gadgets might look old school but don’t be deceived. Whether it’s sleep, fitness, mood or general health indicators, these discreet quiet achievers pack some serious punch when it comes to impressive tech features.

With Mother’s Day around the corner there are also some big bargains to be found, but you’ll need to hurry because the clock is ticking on these amazing steals.

01 Withings ScanWatch 2 $449 (usually $599) at JB Hi-Fi This French designed timepiece might look just like a classic analogue watch, but behind that stylish dial is an ultra-modern smartwatch packed with advanced wellness features. And we haven’t even mentioned it’s impressive battery life which lasts for up to 30 (yes 30) days before it needs recharging. Analogue display with a digital screen.

iOS and Android compatible.

Always read the label and follow the directions for use. This product should not be used to diagnose or treat any medical conditions. DO NOT use a Withings Watch if you have a cardiac pacemaker, ICD, or other implanted electronic device. SHOP NOW

02 Samsung Galaxy Ring $599 (usually $749) at JB Hi-Fi Smart rings have been around for a little while now, but 2026 is the year when they’re finally going mainstream. When properly fitted they can be comfortably worn all day long, and some people find them easier to wear while sleeping. Currently onsale, this sleek and lightweight wearable from Samsung is compatible with Android phones, but for the full range of features you’ll need a Samsung phone. Purchase a Samsung Galaxy Ring Sizing Kit to find your size before you buy your ring.

Galaxy Ring and Samsung Health is intended for general wellness and fitness purposes only. Not intended for use in detection, diagnosis, treatment of any medical condition or disease. Measurements are for your personal reference only. Please consult a medical professional for advice.

Click through to website for full compatibility specs. SHOP NOW

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03 Garmin Venu 3S Sports Watch $599 (usually $749) at JB Hi-Fi Garmin have also been stepping it up in the style stakes and this lightweight model is one of their most stylish designs yet, with up to 10 days of battery life when used in smartwatch mode. While it’s not as tough as some of their more rugged smart watches, it can still be worn while showering or swimming. Key features: Up to 10 days batter life in Smartwatch mode.

iOS and Android compatible. With an Android phone, respond to texts with the on-watch keyboard.

This is not a medical device and is not intended for use in the diagnosis or monitoring of any medical condition; see Garmin.com/ataccuracy. SHOP NOW

04 Withings Scanwatch Nova Brilliant Edition $559 (usually 799) at JB Hi-Fi We couldn’t talk about Withings without also mentioning this handsome timepiece, which is a bigger and bolder sibling of the ScanWatch 2. It features the same impressive 30-day battery life and durable sapphire glass. The Nova Brilliant Edition comes with an elegant metal wristband, along with a second, sportier FKM wristband for working out. Analogue display with a digital screen.

iOS and Android compatible.

Always read the label and follow the directions for use. This product should not be used to diagnose or treat any medical conditions. DO NOT use a Withings Watch if you have a cardiac pacemaker, ICD, or other implanted electronic device. SHOP NOW

05 Huawei Band 11 Aluminium Alloy Case with Fluoroelastomer Strap. $89 (usually $139) at JB Hi-Fi Slim and lightweight, this all-in-one fitness and wellbeing tracker is big on comfort as well as affordability, making it an all round crowd-pleaser. Despite its pared down appearance it still packs in plenty of advanced health and fitness capabilities. One of the cutest features is the pet-themed watch face, which changes emotions to reflect your mood. Compatible with both Android and iOS.

Up to 14 Days Battery Life

All monitoring data and results are for reference and for fitness, general health and wellness only, and should not be used as a basis for medical diagnosis or treatment. SHOP NOW

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