We found the perfect Father’s Day gift, and it doesn’t cost a thing.

Our Father's Day gift guide for 2025 is our best yet.
Profile picture of Alix Nicholson Senior Lifestyle Content Producer
Father’s Day is creeping up FAST, folks.

In fact, we have approximately two weeks to lock down the best Father’s Day gift that ever gifted, to give a little “thanks!” to our favourite guys.

And since we’re all shopping online these days, and need to factor in postage time… *checks watch* RIGHT NOW is the perfect time to get cracking on a pressie for the dad/grandad/father figure in your life who deserves a little gifty.

Our editors’ top picks

If you’re not sure what to get, just letting your top dude know you love him is a darn good place to start. According to new research from Moonpig, 70 percent of dads wish they heard those three little words – “I love you” – from their kids more often.

And nearly eight in 10 admitted they’ve been moved to tears by a Father’s Day card or gift. (Naww, the big softies!)

So, in the name of making dads everywhere cry this Father’s Day (er… you know… in the good way), here’s our edit of the best pressies to really make his day on September 7.

The best Father’s Day gifts to shop Australia.

Personalised Father's day card
Photo: Moonpig

01

Personalised Father’s Day Card

Free from Moonpig

Telling Dad/Grandad/Poppy/Papa you love him is free. But sending a personalised card is ALSO free right now when you use the code DADLOVE at checkout – which is pretty great. Plus, it’s something he can hold onto and whip out whenever he needs a hit of the feels! Add your own pics, stickers and message for a Father’s Day gift that’s 100 percent unique.

Father's day gift guide seasoning set
Photo: Moonpig

02

BBQ Boss Seasoning Set

$42.99 from Moonpig

In need of a foodie Father’s Day gift? Spice rubs, sauces and seasonings will make the father figure in your life feel like a cooking boss (yes, chef!) and will *hopefully* result in a pretty darn good meal for you after he’s played with his new kitchen toys.

Father's day gift guide beer chillers
Photo: Moonpig

03

Men’s Republic Beer Chiller Set of 2

$30.99 from Moonpig

If he likes a beer, he probably likes it cold (if he likes it warm you’ve got bigger problems than what to buy him for Father’s Day). He just throws them in the freezer and whips one out to pop in his bottle when it’s beer o’clock. It’s genius, that’s what it is.

Little Book of Dad Jokes
Photo: Kmart

04

The Little Book of Epic Dad Jokes

$8 from Kmart

Do we even need to explain? Sacrificing yourself at the altar of groaning is the ultimate act of love for a pun-loving guy.

Personalise mug for Father's Day
Photo: Moonpig

05

Moonpig Personalised Mug

$24.99 from Moonpig

Whether he’s a coffee or a tea guy, he’s bound to appreciate seeing your smiling face every time he sips his fave hot bevvy, right? Pick out some cute photos (or not-cute, totally up to you) and make him a mug that’ll quickly become his favourite.

Father's day gift guide espresso martini mix
Photo: Moonpig

06

Mr Consistent Espresso Martini Mix

$35.99 from Moonpig

If your guy loves an espresso martini (same!), he’ll love this at-home mix. Just add your choice of booze, give it a good shake over ice, and have a fab Father’s Day in!

leather slides Birkenstock dupes
Photo: Target

07

Leather Slides

$35 from Target

Genuine suede? For 35 bucks? Well, we’re sold. These comfy slides will be his staple shoe all spring and summer, plus they come in a few different colours if the khaki’s not his thing.

Father's day gift guide men's grooming kit
Photo: Moonpig

08

Men’s Republic 12-piece Grooming Kit

$42.99 from Moonpig

Whether he likes to take care of his appearance, or you wish he would (lol!), this nifty set also includes a bottle opener, so he can get fancy and then crack into a bottle of vino.

Father's day gift guide Mambo tee
Photo: Big W

09

Mambo Tee-Shirt

$20 from Big W

Instant street cred in a tee – this one’s for all the cool dads out there. You know who you are.

Kmart wireless headphones Father's day gift guide
Photo: Kmart

10

Bluetooth Headphones

$40 from Kmart

Because sometimes, you just need to sail away on a tune… These luxe headphones are super comfy, if the five-star reviews are anything to go by, and are fab for the dad who loves music, podcasts or audiobooks.

Profile picture of Alix Nicholson
Senior Lifestyle Content Producer Alix Nicholson Senior Lifestyle Content Producer

Alix is the Senior Lifestyle Content Producer for Take 5 & That's Life. Budget beauty and fashion buys are her love language — the only thing she adores more is sharing her fab finds (because we don't gate-keep here!). Previously, Alix has worked at Who, OK!, Cosmopolitan, Mamamia, and a whole bunch more Australian titles. When she's not digging up affordable style finds and beauty bargains, she's obsessed with travelling and hanging out with her dog.

