We found the perfect Father’s Day gift, and it doesn’t cost a thing.

Father’s Day is creeping up FAST, folks.

In fact, we have approximately two weeks to lock down the best Father’s Day gift that ever gifted, to give a little “thanks!” to our favourite guys.

And since we’re all shopping online these days, and need to factor in postage time… *checks watch* RIGHT NOW is the perfect time to get cracking on a pressie for the dad/grandad/father figure in your life who deserves a little gifty.

If you’re not sure what to get, just letting your top dude know you love him is a darn good place to start. According to new research from Moonpig, 70 percent of dads wish they heard those three little words – “I love you” – from their kids more often.

And nearly eight in 10 admitted they’ve been moved to tears by a Father’s Day card or gift. (Naww, the big softies!)

So, in the name of making dads everywhere cry this Father’s Day (er… you know… in the good way), here’s our edit of the best pressies to really make his day on September 7.

Photo: Moonpig 01 Personalised Father’s Day Card Free from Moonpig Telling Dad/Grandad/Poppy/Papa you love him is free. But sending a personalised card is ALSO free right now when you use the code DADLOVE at checkout – which is pretty great. Plus, it’s something he can hold onto and whip out whenever he needs a hit of the feels! Add your own pics, stickers and message for a Father’s Day gift that’s 100 percent unique. Shop Now

Photo: Moonpig 02 BBQ Boss Seasoning Set $42.99 from Moonpig In need of a foodie Father’s Day gift? Spice rubs, sauces and seasonings will make the father figure in your life feel like a cooking boss (yes, chef!) and will *hopefully* result in a pretty darn good meal for you after he’s played with his new kitchen toys. Shop Now

Photo: Moonpig 03 Men’s Republic Beer Chiller Set of 2 $30.99 from Moonpig If he likes a beer, he probably likes it cold (if he likes it warm you’ve got bigger problems than what to buy him for Father’s Day). He just throws them in the freezer and whips one out to pop in his bottle when it’s beer o’clock. It’s genius, that’s what it is. Shop Now

Photo: Kmart 04 The Little Book of Epic Dad Jokes $8 from Kmart Do we even need to explain? Sacrificing yourself at the altar of groaning is the ultimate act of love for a pun-loving guy. Shop Now

Photo: Moonpig 05 Moonpig Personalised Mug $24.99 from Moonpig Whether he’s a coffee or a tea guy, he’s bound to appreciate seeing your smiling face every time he sips his fave hot bevvy, right? Pick out some cute photos (or not-cute, totally up to you) and make him a mug that’ll quickly become his favourite. Shop Now

Photo: Moonpig 06 Mr Consistent Espresso Martini Mix $35.99 from Moonpig If your guy loves an espresso martini (same!), he’ll love this at-home mix. Just add your choice of booze, give it a good shake over ice, and have a fab Father’s Day in! Shop Now

Photo: Target 07 Leather Slides $35 from Target Genuine suede? For 35 bucks? Well, we’re sold. These comfy slides will be his staple shoe all spring and summer, plus they come in a few different colours if the khaki’s not his thing. Shop Now

Photo: Moonpig 08 Men’s Republic 12-piece Grooming Kit $42.99 from Moonpig Whether he likes to take care of his appearance, or you wish he would (lol!), this nifty set also includes a bottle opener, so he can get fancy and then crack into a bottle of vino. Shop Now

Photo: Big W 09 Mambo Tee-Shirt $20 from Big W Instant street cred in a tee – this one’s for all the cool dads out there. You know who you are. Shop Now

Photo: Kmart 10 Bluetooth Headphones $40 from Kmart Because sometimes, you just need to sail away on a tune… These luxe headphones are super comfy, if the five-star reviews are anything to go by, and are fab for the dad who loves music, podcasts or audiobooks. Shop Now

