Bring a touch of elegance and tranquillity to your spring trends with this soft, soothing shade. Whatever the occasion, sky blue adds a serene vibe to any look. Embrace the chill with this trendsetting hue and stay stylishly chic.
Suit style
The eye-catching contrast of the soft blue, against the stark black accents elevates this suit style.
STEAL HER STYLE…
Skylar Jacket $219.99 from Sheike
Skylar Pants $149.99 from Sheike
Square Neck Jersey Top $19.99 from H&M
Pocket Tote Bag $20 from Kmart
Billini heels $89.95 from The Iconic
Metallic magic
Metallics are always a great accessory when it comes to elevating pastel hues. These silver accents play perfectly to the cool blue undertones.
STEAL HER STYLE…
Tie Detail Double Weave Cotton Dress $69.99 from H&M
Izoa Drop Stud Earrings Silver $59 from Hard to Find
Silver Blue Synthetic Opal Stone Ring $14.99 from Lovisa
Ravella bag $79.95 from The Iconic
Wildfire Highball Heels $65 from The Iconic
Berry nice!
Don’t be afraid to play around with colour block to enhance this pretty shade. This burgundy pairing seen on Jennifer Garner is offers a unique twist on the trend.
STEAL HER STYLE…
ISZPLUSH Off The Shoulder Top $20.95 from Amazon Australia
Outoshe Women’s Satin High Waisted Maxi Skirts $20.92 from Amazon Australia
Allegra K Shoes $37.99 from Amazon Australia
Quilted Push-Lock Clutch $106 from Charles & Keith
Gold Pave Multi-Stone Statement Bangle $29.99 from Lovisa
Miz Casa Blue Agate Earrings $59 from Hard to Find
Pretty pastels
Gelato colours are another trend for spring. We love Sarah Jessica Parker’s take on the trend – keeping to a soft pastel palette with apricot.
STEAL HER STYLE…
French Connection Trousers $165 from Next
Rib Knit Top $39.99 from H&M
Pull & Bear Heels $65.99 from The Iconic
Sunglasses $28 from Pretty Little Thing
Pop Necklace $99.95 from Birdsnest