  •  
Home Lifestyle Fashion

How to style sky blue in 2024

Sky's the limit!
Brand logo of Woman's Day
Profile picture of Janine Donovan Fashion Editor

Bring a touch of elegance and tranquillity to your spring trends with this soft, soothing shade. Whatever the occasion, sky blue adds a serene vibe to any look. Embrace the chill with this trendsetting hue and stay stylishly chic.

Suit style

The eye-catching contrast of the soft blue, against the stark black accents elevates this suit style.

denise lewis wearing a sky blue suit
(Credit: Getty Images)

STEAL HER STYLE…

Compilation of fashion items to steal Denis Lewis' style.
(Photos: Kmart, H&M Sheike, The Iconic)

Skylar Jacket $219.99 from Sheike

Skylar Pants $149.99 from Sheike

Square Neck Jersey Top $19.99 from H&M

Pocket Tote Bag $20 from Kmart

Billini heels $89.95 from The Iconic

Metallic magic

Metallics are always a great accessory when it comes to elevating pastel hues. These silver accents play perfectly to the cool blue undertones.

sandra oh in sky blue dress
(Credit: Getty Images)

STEAL HER STYLE…

Compilation of fashion items to steal Sandra Ho's style.
(Photos: H&M, Hard to Find, Lovisa, The Iconic)

Tie Detail Double Weave Cotton Dress $69.99 from H&M

Izoa Drop Stud Earrings Silver $59 from Hard to Find

Silver Blue Synthetic Opal Stone Ring $14.99 from Lovisa

Ravella bag $79.95 from The Iconic

Wildfire Highball Heels $65 from The Iconic

Berry nice!

Don’t be afraid to play around with colour block to enhance this pretty shade. This burgundy pairing seen on Jennifer Garner is offers a unique twist on the trend.

jennifer garner wearing sky blue and red
(Credit: Getty Images)

STEAL HER STYLE…

Compilation of fashion items to steal Jennifer Garner's style.
(Photos: Amazon Australia, Charles & Keith, Hard to Find, Lovisa)

ISZPLUSH Off The Shoulder Top $20.95 from Amazon Australia

Outoshe Women’s Satin High Waisted Maxi Skirts $20.92 from Amazon Australia

Allegra K Shoes $37.99 from Amazon Australia

Quilted Push-Lock Clutch $106 from Charles & Keith

Gold Pave Multi-Stone Statement Bangle $29.99 from Lovisa

Miz Casa Blue Agate Earrings $59 from Hard to Find

Pretty pastels

Gelato colours are another trend for spring. We love Sarah Jessica Parker’s take on the trend – keeping to a soft pastel palette with apricot.

sarah jessica parker wearing pastel street style
(Credit: Getty Images)

STEAL HER STYLE…

Compilation of fashion items to steal Sarah Jessica Parker's style.
(Photo: Birdsnest, H&M, Next, Pretty LIttle Thing, The Iconic)

French Connection Trousers $165 from Next

Rib Knit Top $39.99 from H&M

Pull & Bear Heels $65.99 from The Iconic

Sunglasses $28 from Pretty Little Thing

Pop Necklace $99.95 from Birdsnest

Profile picture of Janine Donovan
Fashion Editor Janine Donovan Fashion Editor

Janine Donovan is one of Australia’s leading fashion editors, having worked across Woman’s Day and Take 5 for over 30 years. Having begun her career on Woman’s Day in the early 90s, where she undertook a cadetship learning the ropes of fashion and beauty for the fast-paced weekly titles. She offers sensible and smart advice for women about what will make them feel great about themselves and is in constant contact with the readers who value her advice on navigating today’s fashion world. Her keen eye for trends and her ability to understand the readers’ needs means she’s a huge part of what makes the magazines’ lifestyle offering successful today. These days she continues to work across print titles such as Woman’s Day, Take 5 and Royals magazine while also contributing her fashion advice on the website, Now To Love.

Related stories