Bring a touch of elegance and tranquillity to your spring trends with this soft, soothing shade. Whatever the occasion, sky blue adds a serene vibe to any look. Embrace the chill with this trendsetting hue and stay stylishly chic.

Suit style

The eye-catching contrast of the soft blue, against the stark black accents elevates this suit style.

(Credit: Getty Images)

STEAL HER STYLE…

(Photos: Kmart, H&M Sheike, The Iconic)

Skylar Jacket $219.99 from Sheike

Skylar Pants $149.99 from Sheike

Square Neck Jersey Top $19.99 from H&M

Pocket Tote Bag $20 from Kmart

Billini heels $89.95 from The Iconic

Metallic magic

Metallics are always a great accessory when it comes to elevating pastel hues. These silver accents play perfectly to the cool blue undertones.

(Credit: Getty Images)

STEAL HER STYLE…

(Photos: H&M, Hard to Find, Lovisa, The Iconic)

Tie Detail Double Weave Cotton Dress $69.99 from H&M

Izoa Drop Stud Earrings Silver $59 from Hard to Find

Silver Blue Synthetic Opal Stone Ring $14.99 from Lovisa

Ravella bag $79.95 from The Iconic

Wildfire Highball Heels $65 from The Iconic

Berry nice!

Don’t be afraid to play around with colour block to enhance this pretty shade. This burgundy pairing seen on Jennifer Garner is offers a unique twist on the trend.

(Credit: Getty Images)

STEAL HER STYLE…

(Photos: Amazon Australia, Charles & Keith, Hard to Find, Lovisa)

ISZPLUSH Off The Shoulder Top $20.95 from Amazon Australia

Outoshe Women’s Satin High Waisted Maxi Skirts $20.92 from Amazon Australia

Allegra K Shoes $37.99 from Amazon Australia

Quilted Push-Lock Clutch $106 from Charles & Keith

Gold Pave Multi-Stone Statement Bangle $29.99 from Lovisa

Miz Casa Blue Agate Earrings $59 from Hard to Find

Pretty pastels

Gelato colours are another trend for spring. We love Sarah Jessica Parker’s take on the trend – keeping to a soft pastel palette with apricot.

(Credit: Getty Images)

STEAL HER STYLE…

(Photo: Birdsnest, H&M, Next, Pretty LIttle Thing, The Iconic)

French Connection Trousers $165 from Next

Rib Knit Top $39.99 from H&M

Pull & Bear Heels $65.99 from The Iconic

Sunglasses $28 from Pretty Little Thing

Pop Necklace $99.95 from Birdsnest