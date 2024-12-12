It’s fair to say that at the top of most of our list of New Year’s resolutions is to get more organised and motivated.

What better way to do it than to organise yourself with a fun and aesthetic diary or planner.

We have gathered some of our favourites to help you ring in the New Year and never forget a birthday or important date again!

(Credit: David Jones) 01 Cath Kidston 2025 A6 Diary from $21.50 at David Jones The perfect diary to keep yourself organised this year. The diary has different Cath Kidston pattern backgrounds for each month with 20 lined note pages and 15 to-do pages. Key features: 13 x 17cm

Semi flexible cover (linen mounted to 2mm greyboard)

Year-to-view, monthly planner, monthly “things of importance” page, monthly budget SHOP NOW

(Credit: Bespoke Letterpress) 02 2025 Day to a Page Linen Bound Planner from $49.95 at Bespoke Letterpress This beautiful linen-bound planner is ideal for getting those resolutions into practice in the coming year. The day to a page-appointed planner ensures all holidays and major calendar dates are included with 384 internal pages. Key features: Blue plaid print linen-bound cover

Gold gilded edges

Smooth, offwhite environmentally friendly carbon neutral paper stock SHOP NOW

(Credit: Amazon) 03 Undated Weekly Planner from $14.99 at Amazon This planner is sure to keep you motivated with included ‘To Do’ lists, a habit tracker and a checkbox to hold yourself accountable. It is perfect for daily affairs, and maintaining a healthy lifestyle. Key features: 52 weeks undated planner

Morandi blue thick cover with rose gold coil

Premium quality paper SHOP NOW

(Credit: Cotton On) 04 2025 A5 Weekly Buffalo Diary from $19.99 at Cotton On This fun, fruity diary is great to keep yourself organised week by week. The diary runs from January 2025 to December 2025 and is a week to a page layout. Key features: Dates to remember page

Monthly overviews

Internal back pocket SHOP NOW

05 2025 Academic Diary from $21 at Amazon Get organised and improve your time management this 2025! This planner has a goals page, a daily planner set up and extra space for note-taking. Key features: 388 pages

6 different colourways

A5 size SHOP NOW

06 Mini Weekly Planner 2025 from $32.95 at Myer This fun-size planner is perfect to pop into your bag on the go to ensure you never miss an important date or appointment again! Key features: Mini format

Overview 2024, 2025 and 2026

70 x 110 mm SHOP NOW

