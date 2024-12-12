Brand logo of Brand logo of Brand logo of Brand logo of Brand logo of
The most beautiful diaries and planners to help you stay motivated in 2025

No excuses for missing important dates this year!
annabel lane
2025 Diaries

It’s fair to say that at the top of most of our list of New Year’s resolutions is to get more organised and motivated.

What better way to do it than to organise yourself with a fun and aesthetic diary or planner.

We have gathered some of our favourites to help you ring in the New Year and never forget a birthday or important date again!

London themed diary
(Credit: David Jones)

01

Cath Kidston 2025 A6 Diary

from $21.50 at David Jones

The perfect diary to keep yourself organised this year. The diary has different Cath Kidston pattern backgrounds for each month with 20 lined note pages and 15 to-do pages.

Key features:

  • 13 x 17cm
  • Semi flexible cover (linen mounted to 2mm greyboard)
  • Year-to-view, monthly planner, monthly “things of importance” page, monthly budget
Plaid January to December planner
(Credit: Bespoke Letterpress)

02

2025 Day to a Page Linen Bound Planner

from $49.95 at Bespoke Letterpress

This beautiful linen-bound planner is ideal for getting those resolutions into practice in the coming year. The day to a page-appointed planner ensures all holidays and major calendar dates are included with 384 internal pages.

Key features:

  • Blue plaid print linen-bound cover
  • Gold gilded edges
  • Smooth, offwhite environmentally friendly carbon neutral paper stock
Amazon planner
(Credit: Amazon)

03

Undated Weekly Planner

from $14.99 at Amazon

This planner is sure to keep you motivated with included ‘To Do’ lists, a habit tracker and a checkbox to hold yourself accountable. It is perfect for daily affairs, and maintaining a healthy lifestyle.

Key features:

  • 52 weeks undated planner
  • Morandi blue thick cover with rose gold coil
  • Premium quality paper
Fruit 2025 planner
(Credit: Cotton On)

04

2025 A5 Weekly Buffalo Diary

from $19.99 at Cotton On

This fun, fruity diary is great to keep yourself organised week by week. The diary runs from January 2025 to December 2025 and is a week to a page layout.

Key features:

  • Dates to remember page
  • Monthly overviews
  • Internal back pocket
2025 Planner

05

2025 Academic Diary

from $21 at Amazon

Get organised and improve your time management this 2025! This planner has a goals page, a daily planner set up and extra space for note-taking.

Key features:

  • 388 pages
  • 6 different colourways
  • A5 size
06

Mini Weekly Planner 2025

from $32.95 at Myer

This fun-size planner is perfect to pop into your bag on the go to ensure you never miss an important date or appointment again!

Key features:

  • Mini format
  • Overview 2024, 2025 and 2026
  • 70 x 110 mm
Annabel Lane

After studying a Bachelor of Communications and Media, majoring in Journalism at The University of Wollongong, Annabel began her career in media in 2022. She is currently a digital content producer for Woman's Day. When she's not covering the latest entertainment news, she can be found at the beach, nestled up reading or binge watching her favourite reality tv show

