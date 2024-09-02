The easiest way to save the lives of people with breast cancer

Breast Cancer Awareness Month is right around the corner. And it’s about more than just wearing pink ribbons.

Every day, 57 Australians hear the words, “You have breast cancer”. One in seven women will be diagnosed with breast cancer in their lifetime. And tragically, eight people lose their lives to the disease daily.

These statistics are not just numbers – they represent real people, mothers, daughters, sisters, friends and loved ones.

Breast Cancer Trials, formerly known as Breast Cancer Institute of Australia, is a strong advocate in the fight against the devastating disease. And it just released its 27th edition of the Australian Women’s Health Diary.

This diary that saves lives went on sale today September 2nd. It offers readers not only a beautiful and practical diary but also the opportunity to support critical breast cancer research.

For the past 25 years, the Australian Women’s Health Diary has been more than just a place to jot down appointments – it’s raised an incredible $19.62 million for breast cancer trials research, funding vital studies aimed at finding new, more effective treatments and preventative measures for breast cancer.

The diary is an affordable and invaluable resource packed with reliable, health and wellbeing information tailored specifically to women of all ages.

Presented in a convenient A5 size, it has a beautiful hard cover, ribbon bookmark and all the essential diary features, including a bonus health checklist, budget planner and weekly motivational health tips to inspire users.

Breast Cancer Trials is an independent group of world-leading breast cancer researchers based in Australia and New Zealand committed to finding better treatments and prevention for people affected by breast cancer through clinical trials research. Results from clinical trials save lives in the future, and women who take part in the trials today can also benefit from access to tomorrow’s new treatment today.

Breast Cancer Trials has helped prove treatments like Tamoxifen and Herceptin, which are today saving thousands of lives. More breast cancer clinical trials are urgently needed to identify new targeted treatments to ensure every person gets the treatment they need to survive their breast cancer.