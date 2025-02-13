Yellowjackets fans, rejoice! Season three of the Emmy-nominated series is upon us.

But what can viewers expect from the upcoming season? We investigate.

(Credit: Paramount Plus)

In case you need a refresher, season two of Yellowjackets left off with a major cliff-hanger.

In the past, Lottie’s control over the group grew, pushing them into darker cult-like rituals. Shauna’s mental state worsened, and the group became more divided.

In the present, the adult survivors faced the fallout of their past actions, with Natalie searching for Lottie, and Misty causing trouble. The season ended with a confrontation, leaving questions about the impact of the past on their present lives, as well as the dark future ahead.

Paramount has remained relatively tight-lipped about what we can expect from season three, so fans have started theorising about where Shauna, Natalie, Lottie, Taissa and Misty’s stories will go next.

Here, we round up the wildest fan theories about the third season of Yellowjackets.

(Credit: Paramount Plus)

1. COACH BEN’S FATE

It was implied that Coach Ben set fire to the cabin at the end of season two, trapping the girls inside. But what is his fate in the show? Fans have conflicting theories.

One Reddit user shared, “the longer Coach survives in the wilderness the more I’m convinced he actually somehow makes it out of there alive. If that’s the case I’m not sure whether they would reveal him as a survivor in season 3 or wait, but I do think with Juliette Lewis [Natalie] departing that it opens the door for another adult survivor in the present day.”

On the contrary, another user suspected the girls will “murder him when they’re about to be rescued, knowing he’ll tattle on them.”

A third person added, “I’m convinced s3 is gonna open with a guy at a supermarket in a wheelchair reading a tabloid about Natalie dying and then it’ll reveal it’s Coach to start the season,” while another user said, “Yeah another scenario is that when they get rescued they [leave] him there rather intentionally for maybe burning down the cabin or they think he’s dead witch is a sad case but he could hopefully survive although it will be hard with only one leg.”

(Credit: Paramount Plus)

2. THE ANTLER QUEEN’S IDENTITY

The identity of the Antler Queen has been one of the biggest and most intriguing mysteries of Yellowjackets.

We were first introduced to the leader of the cannibalistic cult in the pilot episode of season one, and viewers have been continuously guessing who the Antler Queen could be since then.

She was long thought to be Lottie Matthews, but the season two finale disproved that theory. Lottie relinquished her role as leader and argued that the group didn’t need her to connect with the wilderness anymore as the wilderness had already chosen someone to guide them “for the rest of the time”.

Natalie drew the Queen of Hearts and survived the hunt, so Lottie was convinced Natalie was who the wilderness had chosen to lead them.

According to one Reddit user, “A pretty common theory I’ve heard is that the AQ [Antler Queen] title will be passed around the camp: Lottie > Nat > to [a] rather young Shauna or present day Shauna will be crowned AQ.

“Regarding the cabin being burnt down I heard a theory that the tree that wasn’t covered in snow leads to an underground passageway; an interesting lead if winter continues they will have to find a new place.”

(Credit: Paramount Plus)

3. PIT GIRL

Similar to the Antler Queen, fans have long been theorising who the “pit girl” is.

The first Yellowjackets episode alluded to the group resorting to cannibalism by trapping and murdering one of their fellow plane crash survivors during their time in the wilderness. The person’s identity has remained unknown throughout the show so far, and the victim has been referred to as pit girl.

It was originally thought that Jackie was the pit girl, however that theory was disproved at the end of season one.

Now, fans are convinced that Mari is actually the person in question.

“All signs point to Mari being Pit Girl, which makes me believe it’s a red herring for when pit girl is revealed to be the other brunette introduced in s2,” one Reddit user shared, with another adding, “Mari is definitely Pit Girl. Aside from the physical similarities, I have two things to contribute as proof.

“One is that in S2E3, when they are making gifts for the baby shower, Mari makes a hanging decor that has a sharpened stake-like piece of wood and then Van talks about stabbing. The other point is that in S1E1 when Misty’s face is revealed after the Hunt, she is seen smiling sinister-ly, this is clearly because she is happy that Mari is finally dead as Mari has been having issues with Misty since the beginning and the tension keeps increasing so Misty being the psychopath she is, she somehow messed with the cards so that Mari gets the Queen of Hearts just like how Mari always tricked Misty into picking the water chore.”

(Credit: Paramount Plus)

So, are any of these theories actually true? You’ll have to tune in to find out!

The first two episodes of season three of Yellowjackets premiere on Paramount Plus on Friday, 14 February 2025.

Stream Yellowjackets on Paramount Plus from $9.99/mth, with a 7-day free trial. Subscribe here.

