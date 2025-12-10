The top 10 Aussie TV deaths that we’re still not over

As you might expect, the team here at TV WEEK watch a lot of TV. While there are plenty of shows that come and go, there are some moments from television history that we still talk about frequently in the office.
Often, the most impactful moments are the ones that pulled at our heartstrings and made us tear up on the couch. So, we’ve compiled a list of the most heartbreaking television deaths that we’re still thinking about years later.
Mel (Zoe Ventoura) in Packed To The Rafters (2010)
Rafters fans had been warned someone was going to die, they just didn’t know who. It turned out to be Ben’s (Hugh Sheridan) wife Mel, who was in a car on her way to meet him. Ben grieved for the longest time, as did the fans.
Patrick (Matt Le Nevez) in Offspring (2013)
There really should have been a national day of mourning for this one. Dr Patrick died after being hit by a car, leaving behind Nina (Asher Keddie), who was carrying his baby. Why? Why? Because Matt was off to LA, that’s why.
Claire (Lisa Chappell) in McLeod’s Daughters (2003)
She was the main character, she’d just had a baby, and lover Alex (Aaron Jeffery) had finally bought a ring. There she was, trapped in a ute, dangling over a cliff, telling her sister Tess (Bridie Carter) to save the baby. Then came the plunge. Devastating.
Maggie (Lisa McCune) in Blue Heelers (2000)
For years, Maggie was Australia’s sweetheart. So it was a very dark day when she was shot. As PJ (Martin Sacks) held her and gave her one last kiss, her life slowly ebbed away. For many fans, Blue Heelers was never the same again.
Debbie (Georgia Flood) in Wentworth (2013)
This death was brutal. Jacs (Kris McQuade) got her son Brayden (Reef Ireland) to kill Bea’s (Danielle Cormack) daughter Debbie by injecting her with heroin. How evil can someone be? It was a turning point for Bea and the whole series.
Daphne (Elaine Smith) on Neighbours (1988)
The first major death on Neighbours, Daphne’s passing was a real tearjerker. She was hit by a car on the way to her father’s funeral. In a coma, she regained consciousness long enough to tell Des (Paul Keane) that she loved him. Then she was gone.
Sammy (Tom Green) in Dance Academy (2012)
A promising young dancer, Sammy was struck by a car and died on the way to hospital. His friends at the Academy mourned, as did young viewers everywhere. Like many other Aussie actors, Tom had his sights set on the US.
Nicola (Leah de Niese) in House Husbands (2013)
Ratings got a boost as people turned on to see which House Husbands character would be killed off. It was Nicola, hit as she crossed the road. Tragically, she left behind three young children to be brought up by Justin (Firass Dirani).
Lou (Alex Cook) in Love My Way (2005)
There are viewers out there so emotionally scarred by this moment that they still can’t talk about it. Lou was running through a park when her heart just gave out. Claudia Karvan, as Lou’s on-screen mum, made the grief so utterly believable.
Stingray (Ben Nicholas) in Neighbours (2007)
One of the most devastating on-screen deaths was that of Scott ‘Stingray’ Timmins. When his girlfriend Sky’s (Stephanie McIntosh) daughter Kerry is diagnosed with Leukemia, Stingray becomes her bone marrow donor. The surgery goes well and Kerry recovers, resulting in a big street party celebration. After a stint of dancing, Stingray takes a seat to watch his family and friends. As the camera pans out, his family go to wake him up only to realise he’s passed away.