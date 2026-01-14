Channel Seven’s Sunrise celebrates 35 years on our screens

Beloved breakfast television show Sunrise is celebrating 35 years on Aussie screens today!

Sunrise was first launched in 1991 as Seven News – Sunrise Edition. Since then, it has had many iterations and revamps but has always succeeded in dishing up the news and kicking off our mornings in a fun, engaging way.

While the show is currently hosted by the brilliant Natalie Barr and Matt Shirvington, Sunrise has seen an incredible host of journalistic talent over the years, including Chris Bath, Melissa Doyle, David ‘Kochie’ Koch and Mark Beretta just to name a few.

In honour of the show’s longstanding television reign, here’s a of our favourite moments and throwbacks from the last 35 years.

Sunrise, through the years

Melissa Doyle and Kochie getting down with Miley Cyrus during her Bangerz tour. (Image: Seven)

Entertainment reporters Nuala Hafner and Fifi Box, Sports reporter Mark Beretta, news reader Natalie Barr, Melissa Doyle and David Koch. (Image: Seven)

Mark Beretta, Samantha Armytage, David Koch, Natalie Barr and Edwina Batholomew. (Image: Seven)

Natalie Barr was a news reader on Sunrise for years before she became the host in 2021. (Image: Seven)

Who could forget when Katy Perry co-hosted the Sunrise Morning Show in Sydney. (Image: Jeremy Piper / Seven)

Samantha Armytage was a co-host from 2013 to 2021. Her farewell was a sad moment for the whole Sunrise family. (Image: Seven)

Baby, baby, baby, oh! Justin Bieber charmed the socks off Melissa and Kochie when he came Down Under. (Image: Seven)

The Sunrise team posing with Dame Julie Andrews. (Image: Seven)

The blurry photo says it all! Melissa Doyle, Natalie Barr, Mark Bertetta and Kochie looking youthful back in the day! (Image: Seven)

Wasn’t that fun?

Here’s to another 35 years!

