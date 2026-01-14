Channel Seven’s Sunrise celebrates 35 years on our screens

Beloved breakfast television show Sunrise is celebrating 35 years on Aussie screens today!
Sunrise was first launched in 1991 as Seven News – Sunrise Edition. Since then, it has had many iterations and revamps but has always succeeded in dishing up the news and kicking off our mornings in a fun, engaging way.
While the show is currently hosted by the brilliant Natalie Barr and Matt Shirvington, Sunrise has seen an incredible host of journalistic talent over the years, including Chris Bath, Melissa Doyle, David ‘Kochie’ Koch and Mark Beretta just to name a few.
In honour of the show’s longstanding television reign, here’s a of our favourite moments and throwbacks from the last 35 years.
