As one of the biggest bands in the world, listeners are naturally curious about the members of U2’s lives outside of the music group.

Advertisement

Now, Bono is pulling back the curtain on his remarkable life in his brand-new documentary, Bono: Stories of Surrender.

(Credit: Getty)

WHAT IS BONO: STORIES OF SURRENDER ABOUT?

Bono: Stories of Surrender is based on Bono’s critically-acclaimed one-man stage show, Stories of Surrender: An Evening of Words, Music and Some Mischief….

The official synopsis reads, “As he pulls back the curtain on a remarkable life and the family, friends and faith that have challenged and sustained him, he also reveals personal stories about his journey as a son, father, husband, activist and rock star.

Advertisement

“Along with never-before-seen, exclusive footage from the tour, the film features Bono performing many of the iconic U2 songs that have shaped his life and legacy.”

The documentary is shot purely in black-and-white film and is directed by Aussie filmmaker Andrew Dominik (Blonde). In the film, Bono sits on stage while telling the story of his life, from how U2 was formed to how he met his wife, to his career and activism efforts.

In a review of the film, Variety writer Owen Gleiberman wrote, “Watching Stories of Surrender, you come away knowing a great deal about Bono, feeling like you’ve touched his soul a bit, and that’s mostly a captivating journey. But you’re never convinced that he’s on a mission larger than the song of himself.”

Bono has attempted to show the real man behind the rockstar over the past few years, and his 2022 memoir, aptly named Surrender, delved inside his life, documenting his successes and challenges and the friends and family who have shaped him.

Advertisement

You can grab your copy of Surrender by Bono here.

(Credit: Apple TV+)

WHERE TO WATCH BONO: STORIES OF SURRENDER IN AUSTRALIA

The brand-new documentary will hit screens on Friday, 30 May 2025 and will be available to watch on Apple TV+ in Australia.

Advertisement

Stream Bono: Stories of Surrender on Apple TV+ from $12.99/mth, with a 7-day free trial. Subscribe now.

WHAT IS BONO DOING NOW?

Bono is still writing and releasing music and the new documentary teases U2’s upcoming album.

The Irishman has also continued his philanthropic efforts, raising awareness and funding for various humanitarian causes such as starvation in Africa.

Advertisement

Sign up for our newsletter Sign up to receive the Woman's Day e-Newsletter and offers we choose to share with you straight to your inbox sign up By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use About your privacy Are Media Pty Limited collects your personal information through this site to process registrations, send out newsletters, communicate offers, discounts, competitions, or surveys, and to provide you with targeted advertising based on your online activities. Our Privacy Policy contains information on how you can access or correct your personal information, which entities we may disclose your personal information to (including overseas recipients), how to opt out of targeted advertising, and how to lodge a complaint.