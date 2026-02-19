Every twisted moment from the Tell Me Lies series finale explained

After three seasons of psychological torture, Tell Me Lies came to its shocking conclusion this week. And no-one was left unscathed!

With so many loose ends to tie up both in the 2009 and 2015 timelines, fans had high hopes going into the drama’s series finale. What happened to Lucy’s taped confession?

How did Bree react to finding out that Evan cheated on her with Lucy? Are Bree and Wrigley having an affair? And did Stephen ever pay for his litany of atrocious deeds?

Here’s everything that went down in the chaotic series finale of Tell Me Lies. Warning: contains spoilers!

After three seasons, Lucy and Stephen’s dangerous relationship comes to a head in the series finale of Tell Me Lies. (Credit: Disney)

Lucy’s video confession leaks!

After being forced by Stephen (Jackson White) to film a video confessing to have lied about Chris (Jacob Rodriguez) sexually assaulting her, Lucy (Grace Van Patten) is momentarily relived when he gives her the tape back.

But her whole world comes crashing down when it’s mysteriously released. And it quickly goes viral around campus.

Devastated, Lucy confronts her ex. After all, she did just try to badmouth him to the Yale reps, and this is exactly the kind of revenge he would seek. However, while clearly revelling in her demise, Stephen insists he had nothing to do with it.

He then gaslights her into believing she might have done it herself.

Hauled into the Dean’s office, Lucy is expelled from Baird. However, it takes her a while to realise what’s happening – and that her expulsion is permanent.

After holding her taped “confession” over her head for weeks, Lucy’s worst fears come true when it is leaked. (Credit: Disney)

What did Bree do?!

As Lucy’s tape begins circulating, Bree (Cat Missal) and Pippa (Sonia Mena) are in shock. But not for the same reasons.

Bree is furious that her friend would lie about something so shocking. She’s still reeling from the recent discovery that she was the one Evan (Branden Cook) cheated on her with.

Pippa finally reveals to Bree that Lucy was protecting her. She was the one Chris assaulted. Misguided as always, Lucy was only trying to help her friend.

Bree’s face falls as she releases what she’s just done. While she doesn’t admit it at the time, it’s clear she was the one who released the video – in a fit of rage.

Oliver silences Bree over their affair

We just knew something was brewing after Marianne (Gabriella Pession) followed Bree’s mum Mary (Emily Meade) out of her art show!

Receiving a call that her mu is on campus, Bree reluctantly goes to see her. She’s then led into an office, where she’s confronted by Marianne, Oliver (Tom Ellis) and Amanda (Iris Apatow).

It seems the three of them have been colluding to cover up Oliver’s inappropriate relationships with his students. And they outright accuse Bree of making it all up. They also know she damaged his car, threatening to report her – which will result in her losing her scholarship – if she doesn’t drop her vendetta.

Devastated that not even her own mum believes her, Bree storms out, defeated.

Everything comes crashing down for Bree in the finale, gaslit into staying quiet about her affair with Oliver and revealed to have ruined Lucy’s life. (Credit: Disney)

Stephen finally gets his comeuppance!

He may not have been responsible for leaking Lucy’s video, but Stephen’s bad behaviour finally catches up to him. Praise the lord!

In a heart-to-heart with Wrigley (Spencer House), Pippa finally admits to being gay and cheating on him with Diana (Alicia Crowder). She then asks why he keeps defending Stephen, telling him he is not a good guy.

Hitting him with some home truths, Pippa laments the fact he keeps getting away with murder. She tells her now-ex that Stephen sent revenge porn photos of Diana to her dad. And she’s given up her spot at Yale to get as far away from him as possible.

Cut to Stephen receiving a call from Yale Admissions. They tell him they’ve received some concerning information regarding his behaviour that goes against their code of conduct. After some investigation, they’re rescinding his offer.

Furious, he flies off the handle, demanding to know who reported him. Way to prove them right, Steve-o!

Wedding reception showdown!

Flashing forward to the present day, the action resumes at Bree and Evan’s wedding. It’s 3am and everything seems to be going smoothly – but not for long!

It finally dawns on Stephen that Bree didn’t react as he had expected to his voicemail recording of Evan admitting to his affair with Lucy because she already knew.

Confronting her, he demands to know how long she’s known. Feigning ignorance, Bree warns him to back off and not push her. She’s determined not to let him win this time.

Blowing everything up at the wedding, Stephen exposes all of his friends’ biggest secrets, leaving no-one unscathed. (Credit: Disney) (Credit: Disney)

It’s then that Stephen realises she was the one who released Lucy’s tape – as punishment for cheating with Evan.

Grabbing the mic from the DJ, Stephen decides to blow-up everyone’s lives!

First, he announces that Lucy slept with Evan, then he reveals that Bree released Lucy’s tape, resulting in her expulsion. Then, he reveals that Bree and Wrigley have been sleeping together for months.

After learning that his new wife has been cheating on him with his best friend, Evan rips into an unremorseful Wrigley. (Credit: Disney)

The party erupts! Evan starts laying into Wrigley, demanding to know if he’s been sleeping with his now-wife. But Wrigley just looks over at Bree and the two share a sweet smile, unrepentant.

Before blowing up everyone’s lives dramatically, Stephen ended his engagement to Lydia (Natalee Linez). He admits he was only with her to make Lucy jealous and the two had slept together that morning.

He then propositions Lucy: you have no-one and nothing else left, so leave with me.

Bree tries to stop her, insisting they can work things out. If she leaves with Stephen, she says, they’re done. Of course, it falls on deaf ears. It’s clear that Stephen is getting into Lucy’s head – again!

Unsurprisingly, Lucy follows him out to his car, where he’s waiting for her.

After a bit of convincing – and a promise he would never do anything to humiliate her again – Lucy hops into the car.

Finally free from Stephen after one final humiliating betrayal, all Lucy can do is laugh! (Credit: Disney)

Stopping for gas, Lucy goes inside to buy them coffees. When she emerges, Stephen and his Jeep are nowhere to be seen.

He’s done it again: proved he can have her any time he wants and he will always emerge as the “winner”.

Lucy bursts out laughing, as do we all.

