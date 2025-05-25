Rumours are swirling that a fan favourite from Travel Guides may be handing in their passport for the 2026 season as Channel Nine advertises for a new couple or family to join the show.

This could be your chance to swap your 9 to 5 for a ticket around the world, with a spot up for grabs.

“We are searching for new groups of holidaymakers to become travel critics,” Nine’s callout read.

“You could be jet-setting around the globe just like our favourite Guides — The Fren Family, Stack and Mel, ‘holiday snobs’, Kevin and Janetta, best mates Kev, Dorian and Teng (aka The Target Boys), and Matt and Brett.”

Whilst saying goodbye to one of our favourite groups could mean a shock departure, one thing’s clear: there’s a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for a bold, adventurous Aussie to step into the spotlight.

The Frens family and The Boys. (Credit: Channel Nine)

So, if you fancy joining Kevin and Janetta as a jet-setter, here’s your chance.

It’s time to grab your buddies (ideally your adventurous, brave and confident ones) with a group of between two to four people, aged 18 and over.

It will take place between August 2025 and January 2026, and everyone must have a current passport. To apply, click here.

You must upload a video with your application. All members of your group must appear in the video along with individual photos and one altogether.

Applicants must be Australian citizens or have been permanent residents for at least two years.

Kevin & Janetta, Matt & Brett and Karly & Bri. (Credit: Channel Nine)

What can I expect from Travel Guides?

The plane ticket should be enough to convince you, as well as travelling with your best mate, partner or family. You’ll be flown all around the world to experience all kinds of stays, both luxe and local. Enjoy 5-star luxury one week, and then camping in the outback the next.

Cameras are rolling 24/7 to capture unfiltered raw moments, so the more honest and entertaining you are the better.

Of course, there are luxuries to your travels, but there is also unexpected challenges with jam-packed itineraries, weird foods and surprise adventures.

Each episode ends with the cast giving brutally honest ratings. Love it or hate it, your review counts — and fans love hearing what your take is.

To apply, click here.

