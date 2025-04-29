WHAT REALLY HAPPENS WHEN THE CLOCK STOPS?

They keep on filming!

While a challenge might only last 60 minutes, an average filming day is much longer. After the judges’ taste-test and the verdict is delivered, contenders sometimes head home after spending 12 hours of their day filming.

Former contestant Lynton Tapp previously told Mamamia that filming days were ”some of the longest days you’ll ever experience because of the logistics involved.”

Fellow MasterChef alumni Mindy Woods told Refinery29 in 2022 that the show ”wasn’t quick to shoot.”

”When you look at the production itself, you might have a one-hour or two-hour cook and sometimes pressure tests, which are obviously much longer than that.

”But we will be on set at 7 o’clock in the morning, we’ll do a lot of walk-ups [from the car] that are done time and time again to get the different angles and different expressions. Then we go onto set and we’ll finally do the cook, which will last maybe two hours.

”We can be on set anywhere from like eight to 14 or 15 hours. They’re huge days of filming.”