All the heartwarming romance from the Paralympic Games 

The Paralympic Games have long been a symbol of resilience, determination and triumph. And this year in Paris adds yet another symbol – that of love.

Like the Olympic Games, the City of Light has transformed into the City of Love right before our very eyes.

While the athletes are competing for medals, one thing is clear – love has taken home the gold.

Here, we look at all the sweetest romances coming out from Paris 2024.

PARALYMPIC GAMES ROMANCE

01 Christiana & Kayode Alabi The Para-table tennis power couple from Nigeria have faced a lot of trial and tribulation over the years to get to where they are today. From a long-distance relationship to their marriage in 2022, which was heavily criticised by those doubting the viability of their relationship, Christiana and Kayode have flourished despite it all. “While our families supported us, others saw it as unusual for two people with disabilities to be together,” Christiana shared. But together, they’ve found a winning relationship. “Christiana has been my coach at many tournaments,” Kayode said. “We listen to each other and work well together, which is why we’re heading to the Paralympics as a team.” And Kayode admits that if it weren’t for Christiana, he might not be competing in the Games this year. “[…] My wife qualified while I was still in the semi-final,” Kayode said. “That motivated me to put in even more effort so that we both could qualify.” “I’m glad that we made it together,” his wife added. “We believe we will make the standard we are hoping for: gold medallists, by God’s grace. People in other countries have an advantage due to facilities. We struggled every day.” Kayode, a bit more confident, said, “I believe that for both of us to be the No.1 in our country, and the No.1 in Africa, we can be the No.1 in the world. “So we are not just going there to participate – we are going there for a mission that we want to achieve. We want to get the gold.”

02 Lionel Morales Gonzalez & Jes Spanish para triathlete Lionel Morales Gonzalez proposed to his girlfriend Jes at the Paralympics Village – and she said YES! He took his love’s hand, pulled out a ring box and got down on one knee to ask for her hand in marriage. Covering her face in surprise, Jes quickly embraced her new fiance while onlookers tossed what looked to be condoms at the happy couple. The two sealed the proposal with a passionate kiss. And Lionel went on to take sixth place in the PTS2 paratriathlon event, winning an Olympic diploma.

03 Robyn Love & Laurie Williams Wheelchair basketball couple Robyn Love and Laurie Williams are representing Team GB at the Paralympic Games. And their love story has been likened to a Hollywood film for its fairytale-like moments. The two lovebirds have been together for nearly a decade and, during that time, they’ve welcomed a beautiful baby named Alba Anne Love. Now competing together on the court for Paris 2024, the couple are right back where their love story was cemented with a proposal. Just 18 months before they played together at the Tokyo Paralympics in 2021, Robyn proposed to Laurie right beneath the Eiffel Tower.