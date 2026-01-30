Outlander season 8: Everything we know about the final season of Claire and Jamie’s epic love story

After more than a decade, it’s time to say goodbye to Outlander‘s Claire and Jamie.

In March, the eighth and final season of the beloved fantasy romance will finally come to an end, closing the book on an epic, time-spanning love story that has captivated fans with its passion, heartbreak, and enduring devotion across centuries.

Claire and Jamie’s love story is finally coming to a close. (Image: Supplied)

In the final season, the Frasers are back in Fraser’s Ridge. Since they’ve been gone, the little homestead has turned into a thriving settlement filled with newcomers who made Fraser’s Ridge home since their many years away.

They’ve also returned to find that the Revolutionary War is well and truly here, bringing all new issues for them to face together and determine what they want their lives to look like moving forward.

So, without further ado, here’s everything we know about the highly anticipated final season of Outlander.

Is there a trailer for Outlander season 8?

Yes, there is — and it’s already got us excited!

Who is in the Outlander season 8 cast?

Of course, the two leading stars Caitríona Balfe and Sam Heughan are back as Claire and Jamie Fraser.

They’re joined by familiar faces including Sophie Skelton as Brianna Fraser MacKenzie and Richard Rankin as Roger MacKenzie, as well as John Bell portraying Young Ian Murray, David Berry as Lord John Grey, and other long-time companions in the Frasers’ world.

Sophie Skelton, Richard Rankin, Caitriona Balfe and Sam Heughan. (Image: Supplied)

Season 8 also introduces new members of the cast as the story expands its scope into the Revolutionary era.

Kieran Bew joins as retired British soldier Captain Charles Cunningham, with Frances Tomelty playing his mother, Elspeth Cunningham, and Carla Woodcock stepping in as Amaranthus Grey, a new member of the Grey family whose role will intersect with Claire and Jamie’s shifting world.

Outlander season 7, recapped

In season seven, the Frasers are in the US, tied up with the Revolutionary War. Jamie is fighting for the rebellion, whilst Claire’s work as a healer is often putting her in dangerous situations. Thankfully, they just make it back to Scotland in the hope of a quieter, safer life.

In the 1980s, Brianna and Roger struggle with parenthood, marriage, and the pull of the past as Roger attempts to learn more about his family history. Meanwhile, Rob Cameron (Chris Fulton) uncovers letters Jamie and Claire left for Brianna, revealing that their son Jemmy (Blake Johnston-Miller) may be key to locating the Jacobite gold.

Rob kidnaps Jemmy, leading Roger to believe the child has been taken through the stones. However, in the second half of Season Seven, it is revealed that Jemmy has been hidden in the modern era. Brianna ultimately fights off Rob and his accomplices, rescuing her son and reuniting him safely with his parents.

Elsewhere, Young Ian confronts his grief and finds unexpected love, while Lord John Grey and William Ransom face complicated truths about loyalty, identity, and family — particularly as William edges closer to discovering the truth about his parentage.

At the end of season seven, we also discovered that Faith — the daughter whom Claire and Jamie believed died at birth — may have actually survived. Will we find out what happened to Faith in season eight?

Only time will tell.

The final season of Outlander will premiere on March 7 on Binge and Foxtel, with a new episode dropping weekly. The season will consist of 10 juicy episodes, so that’s just over two-months of weekly episodes to look forward to.

What a treat!

