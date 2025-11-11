The long-awaited Outlander season eight release date has finally been announced!

For more than a decade, audiences have been following the eternal, time-travelling love story between Outlander‘s Claire (Caitriona Balfe) and Jamie Fraser (Sam Heughan).

Now, after 12 years, the beloved romance is coming to an end with season eight, with the final season of the long-running saga being released in early 2026.

An epic love story comes to a close! (Image: Starz)

For the stars of the series, Caitriona Balfe and Sam Heughan, it feels like a monumental chapter of their lives is coming to a close.

“Every story comes to an end,” Sam wrote on Instagram. “This journey was a huge part of my life, I’m thankful to all the cast and crew, everyone that was involved in creating the love story that spanned decades.”

Meanwhile, Caitrona thanked the fans for their unwavering support.

“It’s still hard to believe this incredible journey has come to an end but I’m so proud to have been a part of something so special,” she wrote.

“A very special thank you to our fans whose endless passion and dedication have kept this show going year after year and also thank you for being so patient… we are so grateful! And so excited for you all to see season eight.”

Want to know when the new season drops and what it’s about? Keep on reading!

Is there a trailer for Outlander season eight?

Yes, there is!

Just from this trailer alone, you might want to make sure you have tissues at the ready.

What is the plot of Outlander season eight?

Outlander is based on the novels by Diana Gabaldon and, over the last seven seasons, we’ve watched her beloved characters Jamie and Claire fight for their love through almost unimaginable circumstances — including different time periods.

In season eight, Jamie and Claire return to their home in the now thriving settlement in Fraser’s Ridge. They’re now in the age of the Revolutionary War and are forced to adapt to the changes it bring with it.

“The Frasers are confronted with the question of what they are willing to sacrifice for the place they call home and, more importantly, what they would sacrifice to stay together,” the official synopsis reads.

“While the Frasers keep a united front against outside intruders, family secrets finally coming to light threaten to tear them apart from the inside. Although they’ve left the war for America’s freedom behind, their fight for Fraser’s Ridge has only just begun.”

What an incredible journey with an incredible fanbase. #Outlander has officially been renewed for an eighth and final season. pic.twitter.com/mNJ3AZXW2s — Outlander Universe (@Outlander_STARZ) January 19, 2023

When is Outlander season eight coming out?

The highly-anticipated final season of Outlander will hit our screens on the 6th of March 2026, just over a year since season seven wrapped in January 2025.

How many episodes is Outlander season eight?

You can expect 10 powerful episodes in Outlander season eight.

However, at this stage, we don’t know if they’ll be released weekly or all at once.

outlander season 8 premieres on march 6, but it's the last one pic.twitter.com/XR1BK7Ne0i — gre (@balfergusons) November 10, 2025

Who is in Outlander season eight?

As mentioned, fan favourites and the stars of the show — Caitriona Balfe and Sam Heughan — are reprising their roles of Claire and Jamie.

Sam Heughan. (Image: Getty) Caitriona Balfe. (Image: Getty)

The cast will also feature Sophie Skelton, Richard Rankin, John Bell, David Berry, Charles Vandervaart and Izzy Meikle-Small.

David Berry, Izzy Meikle-Small, Executive Producer Maril Davis, Sam Heughan, Caitriona Balfe, Sophie Skelton, Richard Rankin, Charles Vandervaart and John Bell at the Outlander season seven world premiere. (Image: Getty)

Where can I watch Outlander season eight?

While Outlander will premiere on Starz overseas, in Australia, you can watch Outlander on BINGE.

Although we have to patiently wait for next year for season eight, you can currently watch seasons one to seven on the streaming platorm.

There’s no love story on TV like this one. (Image: Starz)

What on earth do I watch when it’s over?

This may be the end of Claire and Jamie’s love story, but it’s not the end of the Outlander universe.

Earlier this year, a spin-off series called Outlander: Blood Of My Blood was released on Stan. It acts as a prequel to the Outlander we know and love, following the love story between both Claire and Jamie’s parents.

And don’t worry, there’s time travelling in the prequel too.

Well, there you have it!

While we have a little bit of time to wait until the new season drops, why not rewatch seasons one to seven of Outlander on BINGE or dip your toe into Outlander: Blood of my Blood on Stan?

