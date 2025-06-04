Our favourite period drama Outlander will leave a giant Scotsman sized hole in our heart when its final eighth season airs, but we’re hoping its prequel Blood of My Blood will ease the heartache.

Advertisement

Outlander: Blood of My Blood is a prequel series to the iconic historical drama, following the respective love story of both Jamie and Claire’s parents’ love story in 18th century Scotland and World War I England.

First look images of the prequel. (Credit: Starz)

While nothing can compare to the legendary love story that is Jamie and Claire’s, many of the brilliant minds behind Outlander will continue boast their talents in the spin-off series.

Outlander’s showrunner Matthew B Roberts explained to The Herald in early 2023 that the prequel is “at its heart, a love story.”

Advertisement

“It will explore what lengths a person will go to find love in a time when love is considered a luxury, and when marriages are made strategically, often for political or financial gain,” he said.

Below, TV WEEK has answered all your burning questions about Outlander: Blood of my Blood. Continue scrolling to read.

First look images at the Outlander spin-off. (Credit: Starz)

When does Outlander: Blood of My Blood release?

The highly anticipated prequel series, Blood of My Blood will be available for streaming on August 9, 2025, in Australia. Following it’s premiere, new episodes will drop every Saturday on Stan.

Advertisement

Who is cast in Outlander: Blood of My Blood?

With a new love story, comes new characters to sink our teeth into. But during his interview with The Herald, Matthew B Roberts revealed some fan-favourite characters from Outlander will feature in Blood of My Blood as younger versions.

“The title is a nod to Jamie Fraser’s marriage vow to Claire and there will be several names and faces that Outlander fans will know and recognise,” he said at the time.

Below, TV WEEK has listed all the cast members and their retrospective characters.

Harriet Slater as Ellen Mackenzie

Jamie Roy as Brian Fraser

Hermione Corfield as Julia Moriston

Jeremy Irvine as Henry Beauchamp

Rory Alexander as Murtagh Fitzgibbons Fraser

Sam Retford as Dougal Mackenzie

Seamus McLeanRoss as Colum Mackenzie

Conor MacNeil as Ned Gowan

Tony Curran as Simon Fraser

(Credit: Stan)

Advertisement

What is the plot for Outlander: Blood of My Blood?

The spin-off feels almost like an origin story to our favourite love story – Jamie and Claire. But Blood of My Blood is also an opportunity to expand the Outlander universe, and an opportunity to still hold onto our sanity while we wait for season eight…

Exploring two different realities across time, from the brutal World War I to untamed Highlands of the 18th century Scotland. While their paths couldn’t seem more different, both couples must battle with war, family and fate.

We are thrilled to learn more about some of our beloved characters from the original series, particularly Murtagh has previously admitted to being deeply in love with Ellen, Jamie’s mum.

Watch the trailer for Outlander: Blood of My Blood below:

Advertisement

What do we know about Jamie Fraser’s parents?

Little information has been revealed regarding Jamie’s parents, Brian and Ellen. However, when the Scottish heartthrob does speak of them, he does so tenderly. His parents fell in love quickly, with the pair getting married and falling pregnant before Ellen’s family could object.

Ellen, sadly passed away during childbirth while in labour with her fourth baby. Jamie was one of three children, including Jenny and the eldest William who passed at a young age due to smallpox.

Meanwhile, Jamie’s dad died of apoplexy, brought on by having to watch his son being brutally tortured. Believing his son to be dead, Brian collapsed and sadly died a few days later.

(Credit: Stan)

Advertisement

What book is Blood of My Blood based on?

The prequel series will be based on Outlander author Diana Gabaldon’s tenth book, which Matthew revealed she is working “diligently” on.

“Jamie and Claire’s TV story may be coming to an end with Season 8, but Diana is continuing on with their literary journey in her wonderful book series and is working diligently on Book 10,” he told the publication.

Diana will also act as consulting producer on the spin-off, ensuring the core story of the prequel will be protected.

Where to watch Outlander & Blood of My Blood in Australia:

Outlander is available for streaming on Apple TV, Netflix and Binge in Australia. However, Blood of My Blood will stream exclusively on Stan upon its August release.

Advertisement

Stream Outlander on Apple TV+ from $12.99/mth, with a 7-day free trial.

Sign up for our newsletter Sign up to receive the TV WEEK e-Newsletter and offers we choose to share with you straight to your inbox sign up By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use About your privacy Are Media Pty Limited collects your personal information through this site to process registrations, send out newsletters, communicate offers, discounts, competitions, or surveys, and to provide you with targeted advertising based on your online activities. Our Privacy Policy contains information on how you can access or correct your personal information, which entities we may disclose your personal information to (including overseas recipients), how to opt out of targeted advertising, and how to lodge a complaint.