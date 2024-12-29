Yaz is in hot water with Nicolette when she discovers she has lied about something, leaving Nicolette feeling like she can’t trust her.

This week in Neighbours, Yaz (Chrishell Stause) continues her undercover investigation into Holly (Lucinda Armstrong Hall) who she believes had something to do with her brother Heath’s (Ethan Panizza) death.

As she weaves a tangled web of lies trying to hide her true identity, Nicolette (Hannah Monson) who she has been dating is caught in the crossfire. Is Nicolette close to uncovering Yaz’s secret?

“Yaz is caught out in a lie,” Chrishell, 43, tells TV WEEK. “Nic is deeply hurt when she uncovers the truth.”

Nicolette is fed up and scolds her, leaving Yaz stinging and worried about their future.

Despite Yaz starting to fall for Nicolette, her plans to avenge her brother’s death only speed up when she plants audio equipment in the Kennedy house that plays the haunting sound of Heath’s voice to Holly, causing her to spiral.

While Yaz is busy destroying Holly’s life, who is riddled with PTSD after Heath’s death, Nicolette is pulling away from her more despite their strong connection and makes the drastic decision to end things.

“Yaz is genuinely disappointed that Nicolette wants to break things off,” Chrishell says. “She is surprised by her feelings for Nic. They are totally unexpected.”

Will Yaz be able to convince Nicolette to stay or will her presence make it harder for her to target Holly, the whole reason she came to Erinsborough in the first place?

