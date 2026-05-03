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My Reno Rules’ Shaz opens up about shifting alliances on set

'It was tough.'
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Lucy Croke Profile
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When Shaz learnt that the prize money on My Reno Rules had jumped from $100k to $1 million for the winners and $250,000 for second place, she says it didn’t change how she planned to compete – but it definitely changed the mood for some others.

“In House 2 it never changed,” interior designer Shaz, 34, tells TV WEEK. “We were always the best of friends and still are. But in House 1 it got more heated.”

House 2's Franky, Isaac, Mitch and Shaz as they receive the news about the prize fund increasing.
Shaz and Mitch became great friends with House 2 mates Franky and Isaac. (Credit: Channel Seven)

While tensions simmer between Emma and Michelle and Julia and Nathan next door, Shaz and her husband, landscape project manager Mitch, found them-selves growing even closer to their housemates, Franky and Isaac, helping each other wherever they could.

That support even extended across the street to neighbour Emma, who was struggling and considering walking away from the show entirely.

“I remember sitting at lunch with Emma and she was quite upset,” Shaz recalls. “I gave her a pep talk and said: ‘You can do this. I know you can do this.’”

As relationships around them were tested, Shaz says she and Mitch stayed focused on why they signed up in the first place – their 13-year-old son, Lenny. Shaz and Mitch had only been together a few months when they discovered they were expecting. Shaz became a mum at just 21 and admits it was far from easy. “I wouldn’t recommend it,” she says. “I had a really rough pregnancy, and I had Lenny a month early.”

Still, what began as a tricky chapter turned into the life she always wanted.

“I was lucky that it turns out Mitch and I are soul mates,” Shaz laughs.

But as for expanding the family, she says they are happy exactly as they are.

“I have type 1 diabetes and a couple of other medical conditions, so it’s not worth having another one, for my health,” she explains.

“We are very happy, the three of us.”

My Reno Rules airs Tuesdays at 7.30pm on Channel Seven and 7Plus.

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Lucy Croke
Profile Lucy Croke

Lucy completed a Bachelor of Journalism majoring in Content Marketing from the University of Canberra in 2019. Having been bit with the travel bug from an early age, Lucy took any opportunity for an overseas exchange even studying brand marketing in Mexico City and jetting off to Florence, Italy to immerse herself in a fashion and events management course. Since then, Lucy has worked on lifestyle, music, and entertainment magazines, chatting to everyone from music icons like Anton Newcombe from the Brian Jonestown Massacre to hanging on the set of Lego Masters with funnyman Hamish Blake and knows just where to find Sydney’s best aperitivo hour. Being TV WEEK's go to reality and streaming writer, Lucy is an encyclopedia of Married at First Sight and Real Housewives knowledge, and if you want to know the best crime documentaries on Netflix, she’s your girl. With a keen interest in reading and learning new social media skills, Lucy is constantly in the know of all things trending in the entertainment and real-life world for print and digital platforms.

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