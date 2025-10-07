Get ready for season two of influencer Molly-Mae Hague’s doco series Molly-Mae: Behind It All

Our editors handpick everything we recommend. We may receive revenue for sharing this content or when you shop through our links. Read more here

Earlier this year, British influencer Molly-Mae Hague smashed Prime Video‘s streaming records with the release of her documentary series Molly-Mae: Behind It All.

The series documented her drama-filled, high-profile split with boxer Tommy Fury in 2024, the growth of her business and explored how the former Love Island star adapted to life as a single mother to their daughter, Bambi. It was such a hit that Molly-Mae: Behind It All became the most-watched series on Prime Video by women aged 18-34 in the UK.

Now, almost a year on, Molly-Mae is in the midst of raising a toddler, scaling her fashion brand Maebe and attempting to try things again with Tommy. In short, the 26-year-old has a lot on her plate.

Molly-Mae Hague is one of the UK’s biggest influencers. (Image: Supplied)

When is Molly-Mae: Behind It All season 2 coming out?

Episodes one to three of Molly-Mae: Behind It All season two comes out on Prime Video on October 18.

While we wish we could binge the whole thing, episodes four to six will follow suit in 2026.

Is there a trailer for Molly-Mae: Behind It All season 2?

Oh, absolutely there is — and it’s made us very excited.

You can check it out below.

Who is Molly-Mae Hague?

Molly-Mae Hague is one of the biggest influencers in the UK.

She rose to fame after appearing as a bombshell on Love Island. On the show, Molly met boxer Tommy Fury. Although they finished as runners-up on the show, they quickly garnered a huge following of people completely invested in their relationship.

Tommy Fury and Molly-Mae were beloved after their stint on Love Island. (Image: Ricky Vigil M/GC Images)

The couple had their daughter, Bambi in January 2023 and got engaged in July 2023. In August 2024, the couple split after rumours of Tommy’s infidelity began running rampant online.

In early 2025, Tommy claimed that the real cause of their breakup was due to alcohol dependency, a hand injury, and being an absent partner. However, since then, the pair have since reunited — a journey we’ll see play out in season two of Molly-Mae: Behind It All.

You can catch season one of Molly-Mae: Behind It All on Prime Video. Season two comes out on October 18.

