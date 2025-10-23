Is Married at First Sight’s Lyndall Grace engaged? Coy Instagram pictures confuse fans

Lyndall Grace, who rose to fame on the 2023 season of Married at First Sight Australia, has surprised fans on Instagram after seemingly announcing her engagement.

The 30-year-old shared a number of loved-up pictures alongside Flynn Sutcliffe on Instagram this week, but it was the caption that caught the attention of eagle-eyed fans.

“We can’t be the only ones who didn’t see this coming. 10.10.25,” she coyly captioned the set of pictures.

Fans were divided about whether the post was an engagement announcement. (Credit: Instagram)

Fans were quick to rush to the comments, asking if the post was confirmation that the pair were getting hitched.

“Omg??? Congratulations, queen,” one fan commented.

“Wait!? You are engaged!? We need more details!” added another.

Many were surprised by the news after assuming Lyndall was still single following her split from her former boyfriend Jordan in April last year, after five months of dating.

Lyndall has also recently celebrated her 1st anniversary of living in Melbourne. (Credit: Instagram)

Unlike previous relationships following her stint on MAFS, it seems her relationship with Flynn has been primarily out of the public eye. The two women have only posted a handful of pictures together prior to their latest joint post.

Before her relationship with Jordan, Lyndall was paired with Cameron Woods on the 2023 season of Married at First Sight Australia.

The couple began the experiment strongly, but their relationship quickly derailed before Lyndall dumped Cam during a memorable final vows ceremony.

Lyndall was married to Cam on the show. (Credit: Nine)

“I drove myself insane trying to figure out how to be the partner you wanted,” she explained in the tense final episode. “I’ve realised that there was never anything I could do to be the partner you wanted – because you simply don’t want one.”

“I won’t spend another moment of that life restricted – not by my condition, not by my body, not by fear and certainly not by you,” the then 27-year-old, who also has Cystic Fibrosis, declared. “So, to put it plainly, stay in your lane – and I’ll stay in mine,”

“I wanna build a life I’m proud of – and that life does not include you.”

