Fans were in for a shock when self-proclaimed ‘alpha’ Jack was paired with self-confessed ‘control freak’ Tori on Married At First Sight Australia 2024.

They undoubtedly worked well on paper, but could they survive the MAFS experiment? Fans had their doubts, but Tori and Jack arrived at final vows, they decided to pursue a relationship in the real world. However, in March 2025, the pair confirmed their split.

(Credit: Instagram)

In a joint post to Instagram, the pair shared the news to followers.

“If you have been following our journey, you know we have always been authentic and true to ourselves. We have invited you in and brought you along for the wild ride,” the statement began.

“However, today we come to you with heavy hearts. As of a weeks ago we have decided to end our romantic relationship. We remain the best of friends and still care for and respect one another deeply.”

“We are so grateful to have shared so many wonderful experiences together and will cherish them forever. We thank our families for their unconditional love and support.”

“We wish to express our heartfelt gratitude for all the love and support that you guys have shown us throughout. With love, Tori and Jack,” it concluded.

The reason why Tori and Jack have broken their relationship off currently remains unknown.

As many MAFS fans mourn yet another lost relationship, below is their journey in their reality dating series. Continue scrolling to read.

Tori is very happy with her MAFS match. (Credit: Nine)

There were no hiccups during the wedding ceremony as Tori mentally (and sometimes verbally) ticked off her ‘desired partner’ check list as Jack described himself as proud, independent, self-made, intense, productive, fast-paced and two of the most important: organised and a business owner.

However, Jack’s ears pricked when his new bride mentioned her control freak and independent nature, which will “challenge [him] a little bit but I definitely reckon I’ll sort her out and we’ll have a good time.”

Despite this strong start for the pair, the couple were regularly faced with countless challenges within the experiment from within the relationship and out. Jack often found himself at the centre of dinner party tassels, facing an interrogation from many of his fellow participants on his values and whether or not he was truly attracted to his wife.

Given their many challenges, co-participants and fans alike were surprised to see the couple make it into the real world. In May 2024, Tori moved from Victoria to the Gold Coast to live with Jack.

“Tori is on my lease, she’s officially a resident here with me on the Gold Coast in this beautiful apartment by the water. We’re just buying bits of furniture here and there and making it our home,” Jack told Nine.

It was around this time that Jack shared his hopes to propose after a year during an interview with for MAFS stars Ella Ding and Dominica Calarco.

“Tori and I are happy building a life we want to lead at the moment. Many things we wish to accomplish first. I’ve said two years,” Jack revealed in an Instagram Q&A.

