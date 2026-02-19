Inside THAT Bondi night out when MAFS chaos was unleashed

It’s the night out that led to tightened curfews and new rules being enforced on the stars of Married at First Sight, and now more can be revealed about the catch up at Bondi’s Icebergs when chaos was unleashed.

New photos of the MAFS brides and grooms letting loose at the trendy Eastern Suburbs hangout show the stars tucking into champagne, beer and cocktails – and some were even captured on camera whispering a few secrets on the side.

“The cast defied producers’ wishes by all meeting up together at Icebergs in Sydney during a break in filming, and to say things got messy would be an understatement,” an insider tells Woman’s Day.

Not every cast member was among those who turned up to shoot the breeze during the second week of filming, but those who did show certainly made a statement.

MAFS’ Gia shares some gossip as Bec appears thoughtful in the background. (Credit: Matrix)

What was initially a casual catch up between Gia Fleur and hubby Scott McCristal grew to a full-blown gathering – involving a couple of members of the media too – as word spread between the cast.

In the end Gia and Scott were joined by Brook Crompton and Chris Nield (this was before their highly publicised split of course), as well as Luke Fourniotis and his bride Melissa Akbay, Bec Zacharia and her hubby Danny Hewitt, and Rebecca Zukowski who turned up on her own.

And as shots were drunk and fun was had, Danny allegedly told Gia that she was more his type than Bec.

Gia divulged more about the particular moment in an interview with TV Week.

“Brook and I were sitting at a table with Danny on a night out,” the 35-year-old disability support worker explained.

“Everyone had gone to the bathroom and Danny, Brook and I were left. He was quite drunk and said, ‘Are you happy with your match? Is she your type? Would you go for someone like her in the real world?’ And he said, ‘No, I’d go for someone like you.’”

“Brook and I were like, ‘Oh my god – do we tell Bec?’” she went on. “I kind of already got the vibe he liked me because at the first Dinner Party he was giving me looks, so I thought he probably would think I’m his type.”

Danny, however, has a wildly different version of events.

Rebecca leaned in to share some thoughts with Brook. (Credit: Matrix)

“There were so many people there – cast members – I was never alone with Gia that whole night,” he told TV Week. “Even Scott, her own husband, if you asked him right now, ‘Did you see Danny talking to Gia one-on-one that night?’ The answer would be no. No-one saw it, no-one heard this be said, because it wasn’t said.”

Whatever the truth of the matter, it’s sure proved one big talking point in the 2026 season of MAFS so far. And it’s not the only storyline to come out of this particular Bondi night out, where some cast members stayed out partying until midnight.

“Producers were furious when they found out [the cast would] be out at Icebergs with the media,” a source tells Woman’s Day.

“They got in so much trouble and after that night a strict curfew was brought in.”

Additionally, the cast members were reportedly required to undergo weekly drug testing during filming, with any participant returning a positive result shown the door, although there is no suggestion drugs were consumed by any of the MAFS cast on the night in question.

Even so, the fallout from the reality stars going rogue reportedly led to new rules being implemented by the production team, who expressed “utter disappointment” in the cast’s behaviour.

Brook and Scott have a chat on the night in question. (Credit: Matrix)

Curfew times mandating that cast members be back in their apartments by 10pm during the week and 11pm on weekends were reportedly moved even earlier to keep errant brides and grooms in check.

According to Daily Mail, a leaked email showed producers warned that hotel key fobs would be deactivated after the curfew times, unless prior approval was given for late entry.

The new rules come after Nine implemented stricter background checks and more targeted psychological screening for those taking part in the reality show.

“Go hard on challenging the participants, but keep the drama out of the courtroom,” Nine told production company Endemol Shine Australia, according to Skynews.com.au.

While this year’s cast is said to be “impossible to manage”, Tahnee Cook – a bride on season 10 of MAFS Australia – previously told Elle that rules were broken in her season too.

“Something I’m not sure viewers know is that you’re actually not allowed to hang out with any of the other brides and grooms off camera, except your partner,” she shared in a 2025 interview.

“Production was super strict on this because it can really affect the storylines when things happen off camera, and makes it harder to show the audience what happened. “When people broke the rules on my season, we had a curfew enforced, and all had to be back in our rooms by 9pm every night.”

