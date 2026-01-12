MAFS Billy Belcher moves on from Awhina… as he reveals new girlfriend

Long after the cameras stopped rolling, it seemed another couple emerged out of last year’s crop of MAFS contestants.

In June last year, Billy Belcher, who was matched with Sierah Swepstone on the show, and Awhina Rutene, who was matched with Adrian Araouzou on the show, appeared to make their relationship Instagram official.

“I’ll keep this one,” Awhina captioned a mirror selfie of the pair at the time.

A source later told Woman’s Day they had spotted the couple on a romantic date in Perth.

“They looked really happy and comfortable,” the source said. “Their chemistry was insane.”

Billy and Awhina struck up a friendship after the show. Credit: Instagram.

But by July it seemed like their short-lived romance was over when Billy was spotted kissing another woman.

“I know everyone wants to see a romance between us but we’re grateful to have built such a beautiful friendship from this experience,” they shared in a joint Instagram post at the time.

Then Billy told Mamamia they’ve always been “just friends”.

“We have always said we are just friends and we get on extremely well and are very close, we also have lots of fun together,” he told the publication.

“People have to understand that we watched each other go through a bad time with our partners and we just want to be there for each other.”

Awhina also admitted she often holds hands with her friends.

Now, we can finally put the rumours around Billy and Awhina to bed as Billy has gone Instagram official with his new girlfriend, Perth hair stylist Breiarne Walker.

The pair recently went Instagram official. Credit: Instagram.

Last week, he posted a reel on Instagram, featuring videos of the couple together with the caption: “Wasn’t looking, found everything”.

Fans were quick to comment on the post, congratulating Billy on meeting his match.

“So glad you finally found your happily ever after Billy 🫶❤️,” one person commented.

“Looks like you’ve found a beauty! Really happy for you ☺️,” added someone else.

“Lovely! Everyone deserves happiness glad you found yours,” said a third.

