The Golden Bachelor’s Bear & Sunny reveal how they kept their romance secret

The Golden Bachelor secret is finally out! Now that the finale has revealed that Sunny Long is the lucky lady Australia’s very first Golden Bachelor, Bear Myrden, has fallen for, the happy couple can proclaim their love out in the open.

But for the seven months since filming wrapped, the couple had to take their budding romance into the shadows.

“We had a couple of covert operations going on,” Bear told TV WEEK with a sly smile. “Secret meetings.”

It wasn’t just the public who were kept in the dark about their relationship while the show was on air. Bear says he was keeping things hush-hush from his sons too.

“With my boys, I let it slip equally,” he said. “As soon as they would think they’d have it, I’d throw a spanner in the works.

“I kept saying that I was going to meet my girl next to the airport because she had to fly in.”

While Bear’s son’s were kept in the dark, Sunny revealed that she told her daughters about Bear.

“I had to,” Sunny admits.

“I mean, Bear came to my place so I had to let my kids know. They kept it very secretive but Bear didn’t tell his sons at all until the finale.”

As for what’s next for the glowing couple? They say it’s time to step away from the cameras and focus on blending their families together.

We love to see it!

