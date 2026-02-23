Gogglebox stars Anastasia and Faye reveal their private pain

Gogglebox Australia is back for another season, with the much-loved regulars returning, including friends Anastasia Katselas and Faye Kontos. But if one audition many years ago had gone slightly differently, Australians could know Anastasia as an actress rather than a reality star.

“Growing up, I always said that one day I’m going to be on TV and I’m going to be famous,” Anastasia, 62, tells TV WEEK.

“When I was nine years old, I did a screen test for Matlock Police. I was going to be Sergeant Maddern’s daughter, but I failed the test. When the camera went on me, I couldn’t say my words. I was very shy when I was young.”

Anastasia and Faye have been with Gogglebox since it began. (Credit: 10)

Despite her childhood shyness, Anastasia has managed to achieve her dream of TV stardom through Gogglebox. She and Faye are set to begin their 23rd season of sitting on the couch and giving their thoughts on the week’s TV.

In those 11 years, both Anastasia and Faye have been through tough times. In 2018, Faye’s partner Tony passed away following a battle with pancreatic cancer. Then, just over a year ago, her brother died.

“He was 53, from a massive heart attack,” Faye, 62, says. “He was super fit, so it was a massive shock to us all and still is.”

Faye says when Tony was battling cancer, it was good to be able to keep filming Gogglebox.

“All I did was go hospital, home, hospital, home, work,” she remembers. “So it was good to come out to Gogglebox and sit down and watch TV with a friend. It actually de-stressed me a bit and made my mind settle down a bit. And being with Anastasia, she’s a funny chick. She makes me laugh all the time.”

“You’re funny too,” Anastasia adds. “You’re not as funny as me, but you’re funny.”

“I’m funny in different ways,” Faye points out. “I’m ha-ha funny, not weird funny!”

Anastasia and Faye with Anastasia’s fiance Gabriel. (Credit: Instagram)

Last year, Anastasia faced her own battle when she was diagnosed with cancer of the uterus and needed emergency surgery.

“In August, when we started filming, I had just had a hysterectomy,” she says. “We’ve had a lot going on in our personal lives, yet we still roll up and smile and laugh. And no one would ever know that there’s anything wrong.”

Anastasia says she’s “still in pain”.

“But the doctor says that that’s normal,” she adds. “I’m not out of the woods yet. I’ve still got to go for my check-ups.”

“You’ll be fine,” Faye tells her. “You’re doing all the right things, so why not?”

The hysterectomy was the second major operation Anastasia had last year, following the gastric sleeve surgery in February that resulted in her losing 40kg.

“I’m glad she’s had it done, to continue to look after herself,” Faye says. “It gives her a boost and a kick.”

“It does, actually,” Anastasia adds. “And I was going to get my tummy tucked, but I don’t know if I can put my body through another operation.”

Faye with her two “perfectly gorgeous” grandsons. (Credit: Instagram)

This season on Gogglebox, Anastasia and Faye are both looking forward to watching Married At First Sight.

“It’s a trainwreck, but you love it,” Anastasia says. “They’re desperate for fame, like we were.”

“No, we weren’t!” Faye insists.

While Anastasia dreamed of being on TV when she was growing up, Faye never did. She says she cringes “all the time” when she watches Gogglebox.

“I hate seeing myself on TV,” she admits. “The first season I actually didn’t watch. Anastasia made me sit through some episodes near the end.”

It was during the first season that Anastasia and Faye received a message from a viewer who wanted to thank them. The woman and her family had returned from a funeral, turned the TV on and had seen Anastasia and Faye talking.

“They all just cracked up laughing,” Faye says. “She messaged and said, ‘Thank you for making us all happy, because we had such a terrible day.’”

“I can’t remember that,” Anastasia tells Faye. “I can’t remember what I did yesterday.”

“I’ll never forget it,” Faye says. “That made me feel good and I thought, ‘Yes, this is why we’re doing it.’”

