Downton Abbey’s Hugh Bonneville reveals what the cast do between takes!

Actor Hugh Bonneville, 61, who plays Robert Crawley, 7th Earl of Grantham in the beloved period drama, says Downton Abbey fans “can look forward to a very Downton finale, with all the thrills and spills we have come to know” when the final film hits cinemas this week. “I honestly think this is the best iteration of the film versions of Downton yet,” Hugh says.

Where do we find Lord Grantham in Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale?

He has been for some time, a sort of dinosaur, trying to be led into the future. He is moving rather reluctantly and with glacial slowness. But in this film you will see that Robert is finally accepting that it is time to move on, so to speak.

How is the passing of Dame Maggie Smith marked?

All I will say is her presence is very much felt. I mean, she doesn’t step out of the shower and it has all been a dream! She is gone, but she is there with us in spirit. And of course very much missed by all the cast and crew.

Did you ever anticipate your Downton journey would end with a trilogy of movies?

Not at all. I remember when we came back from having done the series to start work on the first film and we couldn’t quite believe it was happening. Many of us were happy that Downton Abbey survived past the first season, because so many shows do not. And then to do six seasons of television and now three films is just incredible.

Downton remains as popular as ever, 15 years on from that first episode. What is your reaction to that?

Amazement. To be here all these years later, still together, is just amazing. And not only has the audience been with us all that time but now there is a whole new generation of Downton Abbey fans coming through. It really is quite something.

Describe your typical encounter with a fan…

I have letters from all kinds of people telling me how much Downton Abbey means to them and how it continues to resonate with them. A lot of people tell me how Downton Abbey is their comfortable place and how they love to revisit it again and again. It’s quite emotional really. And I understand it because Downton Abbey has been a wonderful part of my life.

Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale is in cinemas September 11 (Credit: Focus Features)

Is it true that you and the rest of the cast would often play Scrabble between takes?

There is a game called Bananagrams, which is a bit like Scrabble, that we all really got into. The makers of Bananagrams got to hear of this and they actually gave us a specially produced Downton Abbey edition, which was lovely.

What’s next for you?

I want to do more theatre. It sounds a cliche, but the theatre is my home. It’s where I started all those years ago. I never thought I would be on screen at all. I have come to love working in film and television but I love being in a live environment even more.

Finally, is this really the end of Downton Abbey?

I think it is. This feels like a good time to say goodbye. It’s a natural ending, in a way, with the passing of Dame Maggie Smith, our matriarch. We all started on this journey together and we are very proud to end it here 15 years later, but Downton Abbey will always be there.

Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale. In cinemas Thursday

