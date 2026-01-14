Where to watch Corridale in Australia, the long-awaited Coronation Street and Emmerdale crossover

Strap in, soap opera fans, we have some incredible news for you.
Beloved British soaps Coronation Street and Emmerdale are joining forces for a first-of-it’s kind cross over episode aptly named Corridale.
But the best bit? It’ll be available to Australian viewers to stream on BBC UKTV.
The unexpected crossover will see Coronation Street‘s DS Lisa Swain (Vicky Myers) cross paths with Emmerdale‘s Aaron Dingle (Danny Miller) when they both find themselves at the scene of a multi-car pile up.
The special event episode isn’t set in either Weatherfield or Hotton, but rather, the beautiful Pennines mountain area in Northern England.
According to the press release, the ground-breaking television special will blend “gripping drama with emotional scenes that fans of both shows won’t want to miss”.
According to Ian MacLeod, the executive producer of ITV Studio’s Continuing Dramas, the cross over episode is a special one.
“This television event is hugely ambitious with never-before-seen stunts,” he said.
“It’s a celebration of everything fans love about British drama and we’re thrilled that Australian audiences will experience it on UKTV, with viewers able to immerse themselves in the stories and characters they adore.”
Meanwhile, Sarah Kenny, the Head of Content and Editorial of BritBox and BBC Studios Branded Services in Australia and New Zealand is overjoyed to be bringing some of the best long-standing British television events to Aussie screens.
“It’s clear that Aussie fans can’t get enough of legendary British soaps so the arrival of Corriedale will be no exception, and with UKTV being the home of British soaps in Australia, it is the ultimate location for this groundbreaking event,” she explains.
“This strong fan engagement is testament to the quality of the premium British content that we deliver across all our Channels, and why viewers continue to tune in and keep coming back for more.”
Is there a trailer for the Corridale TV special?
Why yes, there is!
You can catch it below.
When does Corridale come out in Australia?
The massive crossover special will be available to watch live on BBC’s UKTV on Tuesday, January 27, at 6:40pm AEDT.
If you miss the episode, don’t fret! It’ll be available to stream later, too.
Where to watch Corridale in Australia
Australian audiences can watch Corridale on BBC UKTV via Foxtel or Fetch live. Or, you can tune in to the episode On Demand on Foxtel or Fetch TV.