Words of wisdom: 8 new self-help books to add to your bookshelf

Books you can turn to.
Illustration of a woman readingGetty

Whether you’re looking for inspiration, comfort or practical advice, books are the friend we can turn to for words of wisdom.

From international reads to Aussie authors, we look at what’s new in the world of self-help books.

The best new self-help books

Un Stuck

01

Unstuck by Dr Emily Musgrove

$24 (usually $36.99) at Amazon

Most of us have something that we’d like to change, so why do we often feel so stuck? Psychologist and podcaster Dr Emily Musgrove says there’s nothing unusual about feeling this way – in fact getting stuck is part of being human.

In her book she talks about how to work through difficult emotions like anxiety, to silence your inner critic and take action through choice.

The Let Them Theory

02

The Let Them Theory by Mel Robbins

$18 (usually $26.99) at Amazon

With millions of copies sold, podcaster Mel Robbins’ tome about acceptance has become a cultural hit. The message is simple – rather than wasting energy on things outside your control, focus on what fulfils you.

This doesn’t mean we passively accept all that life throws at us. Instead, Mel believes we can find empowerment by not letting others dictate how we feel.

Saltwater Cure

03

Saltwater Cure by Ali Gripper

$19.96 (usually $29.99) at Amazon

For many Aussies, the sea is associated with childhood memories but it can also be a place of solace.

In this life-affirming book, journalist Ali Gripper shares her personal experiences along with people who have felt the transformative and healing properties of the ocean, including surfer Layne Beachley, author Tim Winton, sailor Jessica Watson and scientist Dr Chels Marshall.

Crisis to Contentment

04

Crisis to Contentment by Dr Marny Lishman

$19.21 (usually $24.99) at Amazon

Every stage of life comes with its own challenges, and midlife comes with more than its fair share of growing pains. Yet psychologist Marny Lishman argues that these trials can be an opportunity to build resilience and wisdom.

From divorce to hot flushes to surviving in the sandwich generation, her book is full of practical and easy-to-apply tips to navigating mid-stage growing pains.

Mothering On Our Own

05

Mothering on our Own by Rachel Maksimovic

$25.96 (usually $34.99) at Amazon

There are a lot of books about pregnancy, but very few touch on the journey faced when going it alone. Inspired by her podcast of the same name,

Rachel Maksimovic has curated a collection of stories by 30 mothers, covering topics from grief to co-parenting, to the joys and sacrifices of single motherhood. Each journey tells a story of courage and boundless love.

The Next Conversation

06

The Next Conversation by Jefferson Fisher

$24.47 (usually $26.99) at Amazon

Most of us don’t like confrontation, and trial lawyer and communication expert Jefferson Fisher suggests that the secret to navigating difficult situations is often to argue less and talk more.

From handling awkward chats, to dealing with difficult people, this guide is filled with actionable strategies for framing tricky conversations to help us deal with conflict in the modern world.

Children's Health A to Z

07

Children’s Health A to Z by Dr Leila Masson

$11.99 at Amazon

As a mother-of-two and paediatrician specialising in integrative care, Dr Leila Masson combines evidence-based medicine with holistic advice.

This updated version of her A to Z manual is a comprehensive guide on childhood symptoms, as well as tools, tips and advice on helping kids to thrive naturally, with new chapters covering mental health, anxiety, sadness and anger, autism and ADHD.

Broken Brains

08

Broken Brains by Jamila Rizvi & Rosie Waterland

$23.99 (usually $36.99) at Amazon

Jamila Rizvi and Rosie Waterland are acclaimed writers who have suffered debilitating brain injuries. For one it was through a rare disease, while for the other it was childhood trauma.

In this personal book, they explore their experiences in a story of friendship and resilience intended for anyone who has lived with, or supported someone through illness.

