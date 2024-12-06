Christmas is almost here and any day now we are due to be digging into our Christmas lunches, eating our body weight in prawns and enjoying the silly season.

Advertisement

As is tradition, the only way to kick off these festivities is by cracking into a Christmas cracker and donning the iconic paper crowns while we enjoy the dad jokes.

However, the traditional crackers can seem lack-lustre and the waste created by unused trinkets and toys can certainly dampen the Christmas spirit.

The good news is, that brands have begun to create their own bonbons full of high-quality products that can add a sense of luxury and flourish to your Christmas table set-up.

From boozy bonbons to beauty-packed crackers or elevated classics there are endless options to try out so the gifts can keep flowing all Christmas Day.

Advertisement

We have rounded up our favourite luxury crackers for you to peruse and add to your table this Christmas.

The best luxury Christmas crackers for 2024

Sign up for our newsletter Sign up to receive the Woman's Day e-Newsletter and offers we choose to share with you straight to your inbox sign up Disclaimer: By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use