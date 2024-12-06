Christmas is almost here and any day now we are due to be digging into our Christmas lunches, eating our body weight in prawns and enjoying the silly season.
As is tradition, the only way to kick off these festivities is by cracking into a Christmas cracker and donning the iconic paper crowns while we enjoy the dad jokes.
However, the traditional crackers can seem lack-lustre and the waste created by unused trinkets and toys can certainly dampen the Christmas spirit.
The good news is, that brands have begun to create their own bonbons full of high-quality products that can add a sense of luxury and flourish to your Christmas table set-up.
From boozy bonbons to beauty-packed crackers or elevated classics there are endless options to try out so the gifts can keep flowing all Christmas Day.
We have rounded up our favourite luxury crackers for you to peruse and add to your table this Christmas.
The best luxury Christmas crackers for 2024
01
Bespoke Letterpress crackers
10 Pack Christmas Cracker Kit – A Christmas Garden, $34.95 at Bespoke Letterpress
Create your own double sided crackers and fill them with your own choice of treats with this 10-pack Christmas Cracker Kit featuring stunning watercolour illustrations.
02
Myer bonbon
Ecoya Hand Cream Bon Bon, $10.47 (was $14.95) at Myer
This Christmas bonbon is truly the epitome of luxury, featuring a nourishing fragranced hand cream in a fruity fragrance with tropical layers of guava nectar, Queensland lychee and a cocktail of berries.
03
L’Occitane Christmas Crackers
L’Occitane Christmas Crackers set of 4, $49 at David Jones
Elevate your Christmas celebrations with a touch of elegance by sharing the joy of L’Occitane’s Holiday Crackers. Each cracker is filled with two indulgent treats, adding a luxurious twist to your festive traditions.
04
Jo Malone Snowman Christmas Crackers
Snowman Christmas crackers, $74 at Selfridges
The Selfridges Edit has a dazzling range of crackers for your dinner entertainment; from bright and colourful to metallic and magical, there’s a style to suit every tablescape. This Jo Malone snowman cracker is our pick.
05
Temple & Webster Christmas Crackers
Snowfall luxury handmade Christmas crackers, $39.95 (was $44.95) at Temple & Webster.
Add a luxurious and elegant feel to Christmas dinner with this handmade set from Temple & Webster. Created from fine paper, lush polyester velvet, and durable metal, they promise to impress your guests and elevate your table setting.
06
Glasshouse Bonbon
Midnight in Milan bonbon, $19.95 at Glasshouse fragrances
A delightfully festive surprise filled with personal fragrance miniatures in our dynamic and sultry Midnight in Milan fragrance.
07
Xmas Wheel & Barrow Bonbons
Luxury Box 8 Gold & Cream bonbon with gold ribbon, $49.95 at Wheel and Barrow
These Xmas bonbons come dressed and decorated in luxurious gold ribbons, creating a stunning addition that will elevate your holiday table and add a touch of elegance to your celebrations.