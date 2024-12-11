Australian singer, Tina Arena, has announced a new tour gracing Aussie shores.

Born in the Melbourne suburb of Keilor East, Tina is now one of Australia’s highest-selling artists and has sold over 10 million records worldwide.

The Don’t Ask Again tour, will “not only be a concert; it’s a love letter to her loyal fans who have embraced her as a national treasure,” the announcement reads.

Marking the 30th anniversary of her iconic album Don’t Ask, Tina has shows starting in Perth, then Sydney, Penrith, Newcastle, St Kilda, Cairns, Brisbane, Gold Coast and finishing up in Adelaide.

Australian Idol 2024 winner Dylan Wright will also be opening for her on tour!

Pre-sale opens on Thursday, December 12 at 10am local time. General tickets go on sale Friday, December 13 at the same time.

Tickets to the Sydney and St Kilda shows are available here from Ticketmaster, while tickets to the Penrith, Gold Coast, Adelaide and Perth shows are available here from Ticketek.

TINA ARENA ILLNESS

After cancelling her world tour in 2023, a statement was issued by Tina saying it was a “tremendously difficult decision.”

She hinted at her health in the statement saying, “As much as I wanted to soldier on, I realised that the biggest gift I can give you all is to honour my body and prioritise my healing. So when I do return to the stage, I’ll be bringing you the best of me. You deserve nothing less.

“I promise I’ll be back!… Until we meet again,” she wrote.

Speaking on the Two Girls One Pod podcast in March, Tina explained that she was experiencing “absolute excruciating pain.”

“I was in ICU for about six, nearly seven days.”

“My kidney was very close to exploding because it was highly, highly infected,” Tina shared.

“I wasn’t aware of how bad it actually was.”

In the podcast, Tina spoke of her informing her doctors that she had 10 days to recover before her next show.

Her doctors looked at her and said, “You can cancel your tour.”

After taking to Instagram, Tina posted the news and said that it had actually been the first time ever that she had cancelled a tour.

Since then, Tina has been back on the road and on the mend, performing with Katy Perry at the 2024 AFL Grand Final in September and more recently at the Sydney Opera House in early December.

