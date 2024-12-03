Samuel Johnson on being a postie at Christmas and why he’s not getting married

Long before the Logies and the limelight, a 10-year-old Samuel Johnson would get up early each morning and do his paper round.

“It was seven days a week,” says the star, who is “going backwards to go forwards” after a near-fatal cycling accident in 2021. “I’m a little apprehensive about being on the road. But this is next-level self-care,” says the 46-year-old mental health and cancer charity advocate.

“I live a very public life. It gives me some much-needed quiet time and it also gives me a spectacular view for breakfast. I take my melon with me in my saddlebags and I eat it on the top of the hill looking over the valley.

“I’m very careful of taking care of myself because I come from a background of serious dysfunction. This is a case of practising what I preach. I can’t talk to others about self-care unless I take care of myself.

“What did I like before boobs, beers and bongs? There are a number of things – tennis – Dave Hughes commonly beats me – I bought myself binoculars, and becoming a postie was the last one!”

(Credit: Phillip Castleton)

PAID IN HOT CHOCCIES

Sam isn’t an official employee of Australia Post though. “I do this for Vikki at the general store and I get paid in hot chocolates and unlimited marshmallows,” says the actor, who delivers the mail three times a week.

Sam’s found his village in the Victorian country town of Tallarook, where he’s lived now for eight years.

“This is my home. This is the first time I’ve had one,” he shares. “I went to about 10 schools, I moved every year or 18 months because that’s how Dad lived, he went where the work was and I’ve toured as an actor and as a cancer guy ever since.

“I’ve just been on the road forever, so it’s been really good to build a home and belong to a single community. I’ve finally settled down. I’m nearly 50 – and I’ve got no kids, still. I don’t own anything – I’ve got no debt or anything. My number one fear is that my landlords are going to move on and I’m going to have to move out.”

He’s also found stability with his partner of 12 years, Em Rooke, 49, who works alongside him in his cancer charity, Love Your Sister, and was best friends with Sam’s late sister Connie – who died of breast cancer in 2017 – since childhood.

(Credit: Instagram)

“I call her my wife, but it’s not official. I don’t need some legal paperwork to tell me that’s true. She held my head together on the side of the road when I had my accident. She cared for me for 18 months while I got back on my feet and back to work. She taught me about love and care,” says Sam, who was hospitalised for weeks after he was hit by a car in Melbourne and nearly didn’t survive.

He doesn’t see a wedding in the couple’s future, either.

“I can’t imagine a church or a celebrant – I’ve already got my wife and it’s perfect – so why would I want to improve something that’s already perfect?” he says fondly.

The couple have already started preparing for their unconventional Christmas.

“We set up a Christmas tree that’s all wood, and we put crocheted vegies with positive slogans as baubles,” the star says with a laugh. “This year they all have Christmas outfits.”

And Sam says their Christmas Day “is a hodgepodge. I bet many can relate to that. Genealogical family and family that I’ve picked up along the way. It’s not your typical affair. It’s the most special time of year for me. We need to take a breath and be with the people we love.”

Just don’t ask him and Em to play host! “I openly encourage other people to host – and sometimes I invite myself,” he laughs.

(Credit: Supplied)

ON YOUR BIKE!

The busiest time of the year, there’s plenty of mail to deliver between now and the big day!

“The ebike that I’m riding was donated by Wheel House Bikes in Kilmore, Victoria, to Love Your Sister,” says Sam of his postie ride, which he’s dubbed his magic carpet.

“I saved up for six months for that bike and then they stepped in. I’ve got an extra basket being put on the front so that Christmas is not Chris-messand so I can attend to the extra parcels and the extra love that’s in the air at this time of year.

“This is the time for families, loved ones and presents, and being a postie puts me right in the middle of that,” Sam says.

