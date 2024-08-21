  •  
Our top 5 Logies 2024 red carpet looks… and how to get them for less!

Get red carpet ready...
Want to dazzle like these stars at the 2024 Logies? Here’s how to replicate their red carpet styles and shine like a celebrity!

Image of Carrie Bickmore and her get the look dress at Logies 2024
Photo: Getty Images; Revolve

01

Fairleigh Gown $548.77 from Revolve

Michael Costello x Revolve $548.99 from Revolve

Carrie Bickmore dazzled in a stunning Jason Grech gown that was the epitome of elegance. The gown, with it’s one-shoulder sophistication and thigh-high split, is the perfect combo of sexy and effortless chic.

Image of Shelley Craft and her get the look dress at Logies 2024
Photo: Getty Images; The Iconic

02

Ronnie Dress

Chancery $159.95 from The Iconic

Shelley Craft certainly had her red hot moment in this simple and stylish KG Custom dress by Karen Gee. This stand out scarlet shade is on-trend and looks bold and dynamic against Shelley’s blonde hair and warm skin tones. Love it!

Image of Sonia Kruger and her get the look dress at Logies 2024
Photo: Getty Images; Amazon Australia

03

Women’s Sparkly Glitter Sequin Maxi Dress

Hecsiseo $152.82 from Amazon Australia

Sonia Kruger often steals the show at red carpet events with her impeccable taste, and this year’s Fatima K Designs dress was no exception. The gown’s own unique blend of glamour, with its exquisite craftsmanship and captivating details, was in the stunning celebrity’s own words, dress code: Extra!

Image of Amy Gerard and her get the look dress at Logies 2024
Photo: Getty Images; Revolve

04

Bustier Gown

For Love & Lemons x Revolve $600.63 from Revolve

There is so much to love about media personality Amy Gerard’s show-stopping Alin Le’Kal Aurora dress. It features a flawless fusion of high fashion and femininity, accentuated Amy’s grace and style. With its intricate details and sheer elegance, the dress made a powerful statement, ensuring Amy was unforgettable on the red carpet.

Image of Poh Ling Yeow and her get the look dress at Logies 2024
Photo: Getty Images; Leo Lin

05

Mei One Shoulder Gown – Papillon Print

$999 from Leo Lin

This dress, with its soft silhouette and pretty print detailing, perfectly complemented Poh Ling Yeow poise and charm. The off-the-shoulder design added a touch of glamour, making Poh the epitome of grace and style on the red carpet.

Janine Donovan is one of Australia’s leading fashion editors, having worked across Woman’s Day and Take 5 for over 30 years. Having begun her career on Woman’s Day in the early 90s, where she undertook a cadetship learning the ropes of fashion and beauty for the fast-paced weekly titles. She offers sensible and smart advice for women about what will make them feel great about themselves and is in constant contact with the readers who value her advice on navigating today’s fashion world. Her keen eye for trends and her ability to understand the readers’ needs means she’s a huge part of what makes the magazines’ lifestyle offering successful today. These days she continues to work across print titles such as Woman’s Day, Take 5 and Royals magazine while also contributing her fashion advice on the website, Now To Love.

