Our top 5 Logies 2024 red carpet looks… and how to get them for less!

Want to dazzle like these stars at the 2024 Logies? Here’s how to replicate their red carpet styles and shine like a celebrity!
01
Fairleigh Gown $548.77 from Revolve
Michael Costello x Revolve $548.99 from Revolve
Carrie Bickmore dazzled in a stunning Jason Grech gown that was the epitome of elegance. The gown, with it’s one-shoulder sophistication and thigh-high split, is the perfect combo of sexy and effortless chic.
02
Ronnie Dress
Chancery $159.95 from The Iconic
Shelley Craft certainly had her red hot moment in this simple and stylish KG Custom dress by Karen Gee. This stand out scarlet shade is on-trend and looks bold and dynamic against Shelley’s blonde hair and warm skin tones. Love it!
03
Women’s Sparkly Glitter Sequin Maxi Dress
Hecsiseo $152.82 from Amazon Australia
Sonia Kruger often steals the show at red carpet events with her impeccable taste, and this year’s Fatima K Designs dress was no exception. The gown’s own unique blend of glamour, with its exquisite craftsmanship and captivating details, was in the stunning celebrity’s own words, dress code: Extra!
04
Bustier Gown
For Love & Lemons x Revolve $600.63 from Revolve
There is so much to love about media personality Amy Gerard’s show-stopping Alin Le’Kal Aurora dress. It features a flawless fusion of high fashion and femininity, accentuated Amy’s grace and style. With its intricate details and sheer elegance, the dress made a powerful statement, ensuring Amy was unforgettable on the red carpet.
05
Mei One Shoulder Gown – Papillon Print
$999 from Leo Lin
This dress, with its soft silhouette and pretty print detailing, perfectly complemented Poh Ling Yeow poise and charm. The off-the-shoulder design added a touch of glamour, making Poh the epitome of grace and style on the red carpet.