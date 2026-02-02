Jessica Rowe’s plans for husband Peter Overton’s 60th birthday party ruined!

What do you do when the nicest man in TV land turns 60? You throw him one helluva party!
That’s exactly what Jessica Rowe is hoping to do for her news presenter husband, Peter Overton, whose big birthday is on April 5.
But Woman’s Day hears the self-confessed “crap housewife” is finding the planning process more difficult than she thought…
GUEST LIST HEADACHE
As it turns out, being one of the most loved and respected people in media can have its downsides.
“Pete has been in the industry for so long that he has made so many friends along the way, not just at Nine but across all the TV networks,” dishes our source.
“Not to mention his celebrity pals from near and far.”
But it’s Pete’s long list of mates and the growing guest list that has Jess, 55, pulling her hair out.
“A crossover of friends at any event is awkward at the best of times but now Jess is having to deal with how to get the likes of Nicole [Kidman] and Keith [Urban] into a room together so soon after their messy divorce.”
Pete has been friends with the Aussie actress since childhood, and their families are close.
Nicole’s daughter Sunday Rose is also good friends with Peter’s nephew, Sam Rechner.
“Pete would love it if Nicole, Keith and the girls were there but that’s probably not going to happen,” our insider adds.
NETWORK WARS
Of course, Nicole and Keith aren’t the only clashing guests from Peter’s many circles of friends.
There’s the likes of former colleagues Lisa Wilkinson and Karl Stefanovic, who have long been the subject of feud rumours.
Then there’s ex-Sunrise co-hosts Samantha Armytage and Nat Barr, who have made no secret of the fact they’ve never been friends outside the office.
“Jess is hellbent on making this a special time for Pete and that means having all his loved ones there, even if they can’t stand to be in the same room,” says the insider.
Pete and Jess just enjoyed a relaxing trip to their honeymoon spot, the Maldives, to celebrate their 22nd wedding anniversary with their daughters Allegra, 19, and Giselle, 16.
Now, Jess is hoping to iron out any wrinkles ahead of Pete’s big party day.
TOUGH TIMES
“Pete’s had so much to deal with lately, including some ongoing health problems and she doesn’t want anything to ruin his big day,” the source notes.
“He would hate it if his birthday turned into breaking news, so Jess is crossing her fingers – and toes – that any issues, like divorces and rivalries, can be put aside for one night for Pete’s sake.
“One thing is for certain, though, you’d pay to be a fly on the wall at this shindig!”