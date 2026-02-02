Brand logo of Woman's Day Brand logo of TV WEEK Brand logo of Now to Love Brand logo of Take 5 Brand logo of Prizes To Love
Jessica Rowe’s plans for husband Peter Overton’s 60th birthday party ruined!

The hopes of a fun, drama-free bash aren’t looking likely.
What do you do when the nicest man in TV land turns 60? You throw him one helluva party!

That’s exactly what Jessica Rowe is hoping to do for her news presenter husband, Peter Overton, whose big birthday is on April 5.

But Woman’s Day hears the self-confessed “crap housewife” is finding the planning process more difficult than she thought…

Peter Overton and Jessica Rowe attend the TV Week Logie Awards 2024
With Peter Overton’s milestone 60th birthday looming, wife Jessica Rowe’s plans for a star-studded party have been thwarted. (Credit: Getty Images)

GUEST LIST HEADACHE

As it turns out, being one of the most loved and respected people in media can have its downsides.

“Pete has been in the industry for so long that he has made so many friends along the way, not just at Nine but across all the TV networks,” dishes our source.

“Not to mention his celebrity pals from near and far.”

But it’s Pete’s long list of mates and the growing guest list that has Jess, 55, pulling her hair out.

“A crossover of friends at any event is awkward at the best of times but now Jess is having to deal with how to get the likes of Nicole [Kidman] and Keith [Urban] into a room together so soon after their messy divorce.”

Nicole Kidman
Friends since childhood, Nicole Kidman is expected to receive an invite to Pete’s celebrations. (Credit: Getty Images)

Pete has been friends with the Aussie actress since childhood, and their families are close.

Nicole’s daughter Sunday Rose is also good friends with Peter’s nephew, Sam Rechner.

“Pete would love it if Nicole, Keith and the girls were there but that’s probably not going to happen,” our insider adds.

Keith Urban
With their divorce far from smooth sailing, it’s unlikely that Keith Urban will be seen in the same room as ex-wife Nicole. (Credit: Getty Images)

NETWORK WARS

Of course, Nicole and Keith aren’t the only clashing guests from Peter’s many circles of friends. 

There’s the likes of former colleagues Lisa Wilkinson and Karl Stefanovic, who have long been the subject of feud rumours.

Then there’s ex-Sunrise co-hosts Samantha Armytage and Nat Barr, who have made no secret of the fact they’ve never been friends outside the office.

Samantha Armytage and Natalie Barr
Former Sunrise co-hosts Samantha Armytage and Natalie Barr aren’t shy about their non-existent relationship. (Credit: Getty Images)

“Jess is hellbent on making this a special time for Pete and that means having all his loved ones there, even if they can’t stand to be in the same room,” says the insider.

Pete and Jess just enjoyed a relaxing trip to their honeymoon spot, the Maldives, to celebrate their 22nd wedding anniversary with their daughters Allegra, 19, and Giselle, 16.

Now, Jess is hoping to iron out any wrinkles ahead of Pete’s big party day.

Karl Stefanovic and Jasmine Stefanovic
Karl and Jasmine Stefanovic are also causing a headache for party planner Jess, amid Karl’s falling out with former colleague Lisa Wilkinson. (Credit: Getty Images)

TOUGH TIMES

“Pete’s had so much to deal with lately, including some ongoing health problems and she doesn’t want anything to ruin his big day,” the source notes.

“He would hate it if his birthday turned into breaking news, so Jess is crossing her fingers – and toes – that any issues, like divorces and rivalries, can be put aside for one night for Pete’s sake.

“One thing is for certain, though, you’d pay to be a fly on the wall at this shindig!”

