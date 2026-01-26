NICOLE KIDMAN DIVORCE: Why Sunday Rose wants to get away from the family drama

Last week, Nicole Kidman and her daughters had to face hurtful rumours Keith Urban had moved in with his reported new girlfriend, the much-younger country star Karley Scott Collins.

Advertisement

Now, an insider says Keith’s eldest daughter Sunday Rose’s recent push to move to New York is as much about creating distance from the dating rumours swirling around her dad as building her career!

“These rumours have upset everyone, but no one more than Sunday and Faith,” the source tells Woman’s Day.

“Sunday’s particularly unhappy, and she’s counting the days until she’s fully independent – and moving to the Big Apple is just the start.”

A source says Keith isn’t happy about Sunday’s plans to move to the Big Apple. (Image: Alamy)

Advertisement

BRANCHING OUT

Friends of Sunday, 17, have confirmed the teen is prepping for her big move after signing with The Society Management, a prestigious modelling and acting agency in the city.

While Keith, 58, has reportedly been keen to steer his daughters away from the spotlight, the insider says he’s got less sway these days, especially after the latest gossip about Karley, 26.

“It’s done very little to ease the situation when he’s already been linked to a few women. It’s not just embarrassing for the girls, but they’re actually grossed out by it,” the source says of the rumours.

“That’s why they’ve been sticking like glue to their mum lately, and Nicole’s thriving because of it.”

Advertisement

The stunning blonde country star is the latest in a slew of younger women connected romantically to Keith – from his tour guitarist Maggie Baugh, 25, to “country princess” Kelsea Ballerini, 32.

Though there’s been no confirmation of Keith’s involvement with any of them – and Karley has called the recent whispers “ridiculous and untrue” – the reports have still taken a toll on Nicole and the couple’s daughters.

“Keith is worried the girls are pulling away from him due to the noise, but there’s nothing he can do,” the insider says.

“He’s unhappy about Sunday’s plan to live in New York, but he senses his opinion isn’t as relevant as it was before the divorce.”

Advertisement

Keith’s been linked to rising country star Karley. (Image: Getty)

LOOKING TO THE FUTURE

For the time being, Sunday – who turns 18 in July and will no longer be bound by custody arrangements then – is throwing all her energy into the big move to the city that never sleeps, where she’s hoping to further her blossoming modelling career.

However, our source says emulating her mum’s legendary acting career is still the end game for Sunday.

“This is the start of something big,” the insider says.

Advertisement

“Sunday’s found the perfect team to launch her into editorial campaigns and brand ambassadorships, while keeping her eye on the prize – following Nicole onto the silver screen.”

And luckily for the ambitious teenager, she’ll have Nicole and her little sister Faith, 15, by her side a lot of the time, with the family no doubt keen to make use of their spectacular – and perfectly positioned – apartment in the Tribeca neighbourhood.

According to another source, Nicole, 58, has been working hard on healing after the divorce, and is feeling “optimistic” about a busy 2026 with a spate of work projects in the pipeline.

“She’s looking ahead to a busy and exciting year professionally,” the source says, adding, “But Nicole spends a lot of time with her girls. She loves family time.”

Advertisement

Related

Sign up for our newsletter Sign up to receive the Woman's Day e-Newsletter and offers we choose to share with you straight to your inbox sign up By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use About your privacy Are Media Pty Limited collects your personal information through this site to process registrations, send out newsletters, communicate offers, discounts, competitions, or surveys, and to provide you with targeted advertising based on your online activities. Our Privacy Policy contains information on how you can access or correct your personal information, which entities we may disclose your personal information to (including overseas recipients), how to opt out of targeted advertising, and how to lodge a complaint.