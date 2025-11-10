Jessica Rowe’s message to fans after Peter Overton’s ‘nasty fall’

Jessica Rowe has taken to Instagram to update fans after her husband, Peter Overton, was missing from his Nine News role.

“Never a dull moment in our house! What with Allegra finishing her HSC & the chaos that can be daily life- Petee recently had a nasty fall at home, badly injuring his wrist,” she said of the Sydney news presenter.

“He has had a four hour operation which involved a bone graft, 3 metal plates and various screws. He’s now under strict instructions to rest & recover. So it will be some time before he’s back on screen with @9newssydney . He can’t wait to return!

“And a special shout out to our healthcare system- the emergency nurses, physios, doctors & specialist surgeons who are the most remarkable, caring & compassionate people. We are very lucky.”

(Credit: Instagram)

Friends, fans, and colleagues were quick to flood the comment section of the post with messages of support for the 59-year-old.

“Ouch! Hang in there!” commented Terri Irwin. “Oh no poor Pete!!!! Have been missing him on my screen! Sending love and healing xxxxx,” shared Married at First Sight’s Domenica Calarco.

“Hang in there Pete ….Happy Healing!! No more pirouettes for us !! Anything Anytime…Love to all,” commented Richard Wilkins, as Angela Bishop, Colin Fasnidge, and Rosie O’Donnell shared their sympathy.

Peter’s recent fall comes after he shared another health scare with fans in February following his notable absence from hosting Nine’s nightly bulletin for several weeks.

“As you know, Pete doesn’t do Insta – and he wanted me to share some news with you,” his wife, Jess, wrote at the time.

“He’s off work for a little longer at the moment after an ENT surgeon discovered a polyp on one of his vocal cords which explains his very raspy voice over the holidays!,” she wrote.

“He was operated on, and part of his recovery is no talking for now (which is a HUGE challenge for him!!).”

“Hopefully, he’ll be back to 9News soonish. Big thanks to the great doctors, nurses, speech pathologist and Pete’s wonderful work colleagues.”

