‘Terrified’: Paul Hogan family crisis fallout sparks ‘game changer’ plan

Just over two months after his son was accused of domestic battery, Hollywood legend Paul Hogan is said to be “so relieved” amid reports the 27-year-old will no longer face a criminal prosecution.

Advertisement

Chance Hogan – Paul’s son with Crocodile Dundee co-star Linda Kozlowski – was arrested at his father’s Venice home in May, after police were called in response to a reported domestic disturbance.

The aftermath saw Chance arrested on suspicion of domestic battery, and later charged – with bail set at $AU27, 770.

Now, after the New York Post reported the charge had been dropped following the Los Angeles City Attorney’s Office review of the case, Paul and Linda are said to have told their troubled son he has been given a “lucky break”.

Advertisement

Paul Hogan appeared sombre when he was pictured on the day of his son’s arrest. (Credit; Getty)

“They were terrified the authorities would throw the book at him, even though they did privately agree with Chance’s argument that it was an overblown incident that came across a lot worse than it actually was,” an insider tells Woman’s Day.

“Still, the past couple of months have been torture, between helping Chance deal with the situation from a legal point of view and then having to be at the mercy of the police, who have ultimately decided to let things slide.”

The source says Chance is “feeling vindicated, albeit pretty frustrated” at being forced to “jump through hoops to clear his name”.

Advertisement

“But even so, Paul and Linda are still focused on drumming it home that he needs to treat it as a wake-up call, which means he needs to change up his lifestyle and make wiser choices moving forward.”

Indeed, Chance has long faced personal struggles. In 2025, he made headlines when he shared a concerning video to social media in which he appeared drunk and begged for someone to “kill” him.

“This is my life. This is what it’s been reduced to,” Chance said as he appeared to swig wine from a bottle. “Please. Please kill me. I’m begging you.”

A source previously told Woman’s Day that Linda and Paul found it “gut-wrenching” to watch their son “slide off the rails” so young and were praying he would “get a grip of himself” as he closes in on 30.

Advertisement

Now, another insider claims they’ve told him “in no uncertain terms” that the next time he acts out things may turn out differently.

Paul Hogan and Linda Kozlowski reportedly found it ‘gut-wrenching’ to watch their son ‘slide off the rails’. (Credit: Getty)

The development has reportedly led Paul – who in 2025 told 7NEWS that he wanted to return to Australia “to die” – to consider an off-the-wall plan.

“Paul would love nothing more than to come home to Australia, but as everyone in his circle knows that Chance is sticking to his guns that LA is his home and he’s got zero interest in upping sticks and leaving his friend group behind,” the source tells Woman’s Day.

Advertisement

“He’s very close to his mum, too, so even without his dad there are family ties that mean he has family ties to California for the foreseeable future.

“And Paul isn’t inclined to leave him there and head back alone,” the mole adds. “He’d be too worried about what might happen if he’s not there to watch over Chance.”

Paul and Chance Hogan pictured on a trip to Sydney back in 2013. (Credit: Getty)

Adding to the complexity is the fact that it could be logistically challenging for Chance – who was born in the US – to acquire a visa, however Hoges is said to be considering other options.

Advertisement

“So for right now a compromise scenario would see them headed back [to Australia] for an extended holiday, like a few months, which isn’t out of the question as Chance has always had a blast when he’s spent time [Down Under] with his dad,” the insider tells.

“Paul is in the process of bigging that up to Chance as he strongly believes that it would be a game changer to get him over there for a fresh start, far away from the pitfalls of LA.

“He misses home too, so it would be a win-win from Paul’s perspective,” the source goes on. “The ball’s in Chance’s court though, so only time will tell if he agrees with his dad’s tentative plan.”

Advertisement

Related

Sign up for our newsletter Sign up to receive the Woman's Day e-Newsletter and offers we choose to share with you straight to your inbox sign up By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use About your privacy Are Media Pty Limited collects your personal information through this site to process registrations, send out newsletters, communicate offers, discounts, competitions, or surveys, and to provide you with targeted advertising based on your online activities. Our Privacy Policy contains information on how you can access or correct your personal information, which entities we may disclose your personal information to (including overseas recipients), how to opt out of targeted advertising, and how to lodge a complaint.