‘Private… not secretive’: Inside Oscar Piastri’s romance with girlfriend Lily

He’s the famously zen Formula One star – whose ice cool demeanour during much of the 2025 season had him challenging to be world champion – but when it comes to his girlfriend, Oscar Piastri, of course, has a soft spot.

The 24-year-old Australian star of Drive to Survive has been dating Lily Zneimer, 25, since he was 17.

Who is Lily Zneimer?

Oscar met Lily, a British engineering graduate, when the pair studied at Haileybury co-ed boarding school in Hertford Heath, UK.

Oscar – who now lives in Monaco when he’s not travelling for work – offered rare detail about the couple’s lengthy romance in a 2024 interview with American comedian Dax Shepard on the Eff Won with DRS podcast.

Oscar and Lily started dating at school. (Credit: Instagram/oscarpiastri)

The chat saw Dax describe Oscar as the “enigma” of Formula One, and “a mystery”, and ask him questions about what it was like going to school for four years in England as an Australian racing star in the making.

For his part, Oscar admitted that being Australian added “an element of interest” from those he went to school with, but denied that older pupils were threatened by the attention he received.

“No, we were living in the boarding house with all the different year levels. I’m sure it was much worse 20-30 years ago in terms of the hazing and stuff but there was definitely a hierarchy and a ladder of respect, so you had to abide by that shall we say,” the driver explained.

“Motorsport is pretty niche. There were a lot of football players, rugby players that are a) a lot bigger than me and b) also equally skillful in their own sports.”

Dax protested, explaining that if Oscar had been to his school, “every girl would have been obsessed” with him.

“Well, I met my girlfriend at school,” Oscar responded, before struggling to remember exactly what age they were when they got together.

“She’s going to kill me if I get this wrong,” he quipped, before working it and deducing they were 17.

“The second last year of school we became a couple and we’ve been together since so it’s been nice to have someone there from the start still with me,” the star explained.

Oscar went to boarding school in the UK. (Credit: Instagram/oscarpiastri)

When Dax told Oscar that equated to almost 20 per cent of his life with the same woman, he nodded.

“Yes, it’s been fun though. It’s been good. “I wouldn’t change it so… I’m enjoying it.”

Despite the fact that Oscar and Lily’s relationship is still going strong, fans don’t see a huge amount of Lily on Oscar’s social media pages.

“We keep it private… not secretive like some relationships are but we keep it to ourselves,” Oscar explained on the podcast.

“We try to be out of the spotlight and just live normal lives.”

Even so, Oscar does share occasional snaps of his girlfriend to Instagram – with the images eagerly devoured by fans who call them “so cute” and “the couple of the year”.

Lily makes rare appearances on Oscar’s Instagram page. (Credit: Instagram/oscarpiastri)

Lily, for her part, isn’t on social media, and Oscar has credited her for keeping him grounded.

“Having that stability is nice,” Oscar told The Telegraph of his relationship in July 2025.

“Lily has been there from the start, from single-seaters to Formula One. A constant in what is quite a manic world.”

It helps that she also has an interest in motorsport.

Does Lily work for McLaren?

In 2025 The F1 Paddock reported that McLaren had signed Lily as a race engineering intern.

“She wants to get a job in F1, and with her contacts, you’d have to say she rates a pretty strong chance,” Australian Formula One photographer Kym Ilman previously told the Daily Mail.

“They are a delightful couple.”

