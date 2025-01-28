Doc Martin’s Martin Clunes: From fame to farm life

He’s given us some of the most iconic characters to ever grace our screens, such as the lazy yet lovable Gary in Men Behaving Badly to the cranky doctor with haemophobia, Dr Martin Ellingham in the long-running Doc Martin series.

So it’s any wonder, that after 40 years in the biz, beloved British actor Martin Clunes is ready to live the quiet life now – and where else to live out his golden years and relax than his sprawling farm?

Hidden in the gentle hills just outside the quaint village of Beaminster in Dorset, it’s a 53- hectare property Martin purchased in 2007 with his wife, producer Philippa Braithwaite for a reported $6 million after their daughter Emily needed somewhere to ride her horses.

It resembles something out of Downton Abbey and holds seven horses, a handful of cattle, five dogs, two cats and nine hens.

(Credit: Social media)

It’s his escape haven that, no matter where in the world he’s shooting, he’s always itching to get back to.

“It’s my favourite place in the world,” Martin, 63, tells the Daily Mirror.

“I can go for weeks without leaving the farm. I like being connected to the seasons in a real way. Making hay, worrying about the grass, watching the leaves come and go, caring for the animals.

“I’m really happy there and never get lonely. I like travelling and am lucky enough to have been to and worked in some amazing places, but I’ve always got my eye on coming home.”

(Credit: Shutterstock)

Whenever Martin’s not working, you can find him tending to his prized home, riding his horses or ensuring his cattle are happy.

“I know my cattle are well looked after. They’ve got a vet for when they’re sick, and they’ve got a lovely view and we grow nice grass for them to eat, too,” he says proudly.

“They’ve got a lovely life.”

(Credit: Shutterstock)

Fans of Martin’s work should rest assured, however, because even though he finds more comfort in his overalls and gumboots these days, he isn’t giving up acting just yet – even if he wanted to!

“The farm is really expensive to run,” he says with a laugh.

“I can’t afford to retire!”

