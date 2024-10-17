Tributes start flowing for Liam Payne as his cause of death is revealed

Fans, friends, family and former band mates of ex-One Direction member Liam Payne have started pouring in following the singer’s tragic death at the age of 31 in Argentina.

Advertisement

Local authorities confirmed that the UK-born songwriter fell to his death from to a third floor balcony while staying at a hotel in the country’s capital.

According to the Associated Press, hotel staff at the Casa Sur Hotel where Payne was staying were called to help with an erratic guest and arrived at 5pm local time, just before his fall.

Credit: Getty

COMPLETELY DEVASTATED

The former band members of One Direction have issued a rare joint statement, saying the memories they shared with him will be treasured forever.

Advertisement

““We’re completely devastated by the news of Liam’s passing. In time, and when everyone is able to, there will be more to say. But for now, we will take some time to grieve and process the loss of our brother, who we loved dearly.”

The statement was issued by Harry Styles, Zayn Malik, Louis Tomlinson and Niall Horan.

“The memories we shared with him will be treasured forever. For now, our thoughts are with his family, his friends, and the fans who loved him alongside us. We will miss him terribly. We love you Liam.”

Louis Tomlinson has also released a statement on his Instagram, calling Payne an “incredible songwriter” and saying he was “beyond lucky” to have him in his life”.

Advertisement

“I am beyond devastated to be writing this but yesterday I lost a brother. Liam was somebody I looked up to everyday, such a positive, funny, and kind soul.”

Harry Styles has also shared his own Instagram post, which he captioned with a single black heart emoji.

Styles shared a photo of the two on stage, followed by a statement where he said he was “truly devastated by Liam’s passing”.

“The years we spent together will forever remain among the most cherished years of my life. I will miss him always, my lovely friend.”

Advertisement

KING, FUNNY AND BRAVE

Payne’s family have also issued a statement.

“Liam will forever live in our hearts and we’ll remember him for his kind, funny and brave soul.

“We are supporting each other the best we can as a family and ask for privacy and space at this awful time.”

On Instagram. Harry Style’s mum shared a heartbreaking tribute, posting an image of a black screen with a broken heart emoji. She captioned the post “just a boy…”.

Advertisement

Credit: Getty

James Corden posted a similarly emotional tribute on Instagram and said his thoughts are with Liam’s family.

“Talking about Liam in the past tense is utterly heartbreaking. He was such a loving and kind soul. I will treasure the moments I got to spend with him.”

UK Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer has also issued a statement, saying that “sincere condolences are with Liam’s friends and family.

Advertisement

Fans worldwide have joined in an outpouring of grief for the singer, flooding social media with tributes.

Sign up for our newsletter Sign up to receive the Woman's Day e-Newsletter and offers we choose to share with you straight to your inbox sign up Disclaimer: By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use