‘He worships her’: Katie Holmes debuts younger artist boyfriend

Katie Holmes has fuelled romance rumours after she was photographed holding hands with a younger man in the Hamptons: New York-based artist Jason Bard Yarmosky.

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Last week, the 47-year-old actress and mum-of-one attended the premiere of The Invite in East Hampton on Friday with Yarmosky, 39. Almost ten years her junior, Katie and Jason arrived at the cinema together and were seen smiling at each other and holding hands as they made their way inside.

A source told Woman’s Day that Katie’s new young fling is a refreshing change of pace for the actress.

“After embarrassing herself with Italian waiters and musical toyboys, it’s taken a while for Katie to go public with a new man, but Jason’s completely swept her off her feet — she’s on cloud nine with this summer romance,” the insider claimed.

Holmes wore a simple white shirt with a green satin skirt featuring yellow floral detailing. She styled her dark hair in a loose, low updo and completed the look with a red Chanel shoulder bag. Holmes and Yarmosky appeared in high spirits as they chatted with another guest outside the venue while softly interlocking hands.

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Credit: MediaMode.

Born in New York in 1987, Yarmosky is an artist who graduated from New York City’s School of Visual Arts with a Bachelor of Fine Arts in 2010. His work has since been exhibited in New York and internationally, including in Paris.

“He’s incredibly mature, thoughtful and passionate about life — and he worships her,” the insider said. “It’s been years since Katie’s been able to smile like that and she gets a kick out of him using her as his ‘muse’ for his work.”

Katie Holmes’ history of dating: Italian waiters, musical toyboys and Hollywood actors

Holmes’ appearance with Yarmosky comes almost four years after her relationship with musician Bobby Wooten III ended. The actress was first linked to Wooten in April 2022, and the former couple made several public appearances during their relationship. Their split was reported in December of that year after around eight months of dating.

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Before Bobby, Holmes dated actor and musician, Jamie Foxx, for six years and was married to Hollywood legend, Tom Cruise, for six years, with their daughter Suri being born in 2006.

“It’s very early days and they’re still getting to know each other, but it’s clear Jason plans on becoming a permanent fixture by her side and not another rebound fling from Jamie [Foxx],” our insider said.

The relationship is already moving fast, prompting Holmes’ closest confidantes to caution her to take it slower this time.

“Katie does tend to wear her heart on her sleeve and she’s falling pretty fast for this guy, but her friends have been urging her to throw caution to the wind and start having fun again now Suri’s doing her own thing at college.”

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Katie is hoping that hand-launching with Jason will mean the end of all the speculation she has rekindled a romance with Dawson’s Creek co-star, Joshua Jackson, who she reconnected with while filming Holmes’ romantic comedy-drama film, Happy Hours.

“She’s sick of people speculating about her and Josh. It’s time for her to focus on herself and stop closeting away, waiting for Suri to need her — something that happens less and less these days,” the source said.

“She’s very attracted to Jason, but it’s also a meeting of the minds — they’re both very creative and he’s extremely encouraging of her indie filmmaking.”

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