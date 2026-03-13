Shock exit: Georgie Gardner calls time at Nine after 25 years

It’s the end of an era at the Nine Network, with veteran journalist and news presenter Georgie Gardner announcing she will step away from the network after nearly 25 years – a move that has already set tongues wagging across the TV industry.

Nine confirmed the long-time newsreader will deliver her final bulletin on April 17, bringing the curtain down on a remarkable run that has seen Georgie become one of the most recognisable faces in Australian television news.

For years, Georgie has been a constant in viewers’ living rooms – whether reading the news on Today or anchoring the weekend edition of 9News Sydney at 6pm.

Her departure is being framed as a graceful step away from television news – but insiders say the timing has caught many by surprise.

A FAMILIAR FACE AT NINE

Georgie’s Nine journey began in 2002 presenting weekday weather alongside legendary newsreader Brian Henderson, before she quickly became a staple of the network’s news coverage.

In 2007 she moved into a national role as newsreader on Today, eventually stepping up as fill-in host and later returning in 2018 as a full co-host alongside Karl Stefanovic during one of the program’s many reinventions.

But it was the weekend 6pm desk where Georgie arguably became most synonymous with Nine, anchoring Sydney’s bulletin for nearly two decades.

Speaking about her decision, Georgie said: “I could not be more grateful for the range of opportunities Nine has afforded me over nearly a quarter of a century. Anchoring news bulletins across the day, as well as reporting and hosting roles on virtually every news program at the Network has been incredibly satisfying and an enormous privilege.

“I will be forever thankful for having worked with countless colleagues, who are quite simply the best in the industry and I am humbled by the knowledge that there are viewers who have followed my career.”

WHAT’S NEXT?

While the official line is that Georgie is “stepping away from television news”, the media rumour mill has already gone into overdrive.

After 25 years at one network, seasoned broadcasters rarely disappear entirely – and Georgie’s experience makes her a valuable asset across television, radio or streaming platforms.

Some industry observers are speculating a move to a more flexible role could be on the cards, perhaps long-form interviews, special reports or even podcasting – an increasingly popular landing spot for veteran journalists.

Others aren’t ruling out a shift to another network entirely. With Australian media in constant flux, experienced presenters with instant audience recognition are always in demand.

WHO COULD REPLACE HER?

The other big question: who takes over the coveted weekend news desk?

Nine says a replacement will be announced in due course, but several names are already being floated.

One intriguing possibility is Samantha Armytage, who made a high-profile move to Nine in recent years after departing Sunrise on the rival Seven Network.

Samantha has already proven her appeal with audiences and would bring serious star power to a weekend bulletin if Nine chose to go in that direction.

Alternatively, the network could promote from within its deep bench of reporters and presenters – something it has traditionally preferred when filling major news roles.

