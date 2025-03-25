George Clooney begs Amal: Don’t divorce me!

George and Amal Clooney are back together in New York after their work schedules drove them apart, but the actor’s worried their carefree days of romance are over for good.

Advertisement

As Woman’s Day reported, the couple had been under strain as they faced the challenges of a long-distance, marriage, with Amal based in the UK at Oxford University and George in the Big Apple for his Broadway show, Good Night, And Good Luck.

Now an insider reveals the actor, 63, was feeling so “insecure” their marriage wouldn’t withstand them being so far apart for the play’s six-month run, he pleaded with Amal to move back Stateside with the kids.

George is fearful his marriage to Amal is under strain! (Image: Getty)

GEORGE’S WORST NIGHTMARE

“He’s been concerned about his marriage and wondering if doing this play was a good move,” an insider tells Woman’s Day.

Advertisement

“He was a bit red-faced that he couldn’t last even a month without her but now he’s more worried about how this might impact his marriage in the long run.”

Sources say for Amal, 47, supporting her husband’s Hollywood career yet again is coming at the expense of her humanitarian work – not to mention having to uproot their seven-year-old twins, Ella and Alexander.

“This wasn’t what they agreed on. Amal’s got so much work on right now and most of it’s in Europe,” the source says. “She was missing him, but she’s not happy about having to move around him.”

Not so to dye for! Amal is not a fan of George’s new hair (Image: Backgrid)

Advertisement

CAREER COMES FIRST

The lawyer’s sacrifices haven’t gone unnoticed by George, who is hoping that putting his theatre career first “doesn’t cost him his marriage”.

“Amal’s going through the motions as his biggest supporter, but George can sense her disappointment,” the source says.

“They’ve gone through rocky patches before and he’s always convinced her not to divorce him – he’s just hoping this time will be no different.”

The anxious actor was on edge when Amal brought her lawyer friend, Kevin Johnson, along to a lunch at celeb favourite Raoul’s.

Advertisement

“You go there to be seen, so it disturbed George that she’d insist on him joining them,” the insider says.

Sign up for our newsletter Sign up to receive the Woman's Day e-Newsletter and offers we choose to share with you straight to your inbox sign up Disclaimer: By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use