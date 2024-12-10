Derryn Hinch is a New-Zealand born media personality and former politician who served as a Senator for Victoria from 2016 to 2019.

Advertisement

He took to X (formerly Twitter) on December 7, saying, “In hospital this week for electric shock to my heart to regulate heart rhythm. Guess you can now call me a shock jock.”

The 80-year-old shared details with the Herald Sun on his admission to a Melbourne hospital, saying he has been released and is on the mend since a recent diagnosis.

(Credit: Getty)

“I was diagnosed about a month ago with atrial fibrillation which is the medical term for an irregular heartbeat,” he told the Herald Sun.

Advertisement

“My cardiologist booked me into hospital and on Thursday they gave me an electric shock to the heart, which is pretty scary, but it worked.” Derryn said, commenting on his admission to hospital.

“It put my heart back into a regular rhythm and I will just see how it improves my breathing in the weeks ahead.”

He commented that he had no pain during the procedure, saying, “I am in good shape. I am feeling good.”

(Credit: Getty)

Advertisement

This has been Derryn’s second health scare this year, following his radiation treatment for a melanoma in June.

At the time, he posted on Facebook saying, “I’m getting there. On Monday, I start week 3 of my radiation treatment at the Alfred for facial skin cancer,”

He told the Sunday Herald Sun at the time that a cancerous spot on his forehead had been discovered and that he would need a total of five rounds of radiation.

“So far, no side effects like tiredness, and scarring is minimal. Staff fantastic,” he wrote in his post.

Advertisement

In the late 2000s, Derryn was also diagnosed with liver cancer, with a 60 percent chance of living another five years.

We wish Derryn all the best and hope he has a speedy recovery from his procedure.

Sign up for our newsletter Sign up to receive the Woman's Day e-Newsletter and offers we choose to share with you straight to your inbox sign up Disclaimer: By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use