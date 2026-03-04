Legendary TV sports commentator Dennis Cometti has passed away, aged 76

Beloved Australian sports broadcaster Dennis Cometti has passed away, aged 76, after battling illness.
From 1968 to 2021, Dennis was one of the most trusted voices in AFL commentating, following his own experience playing and coaching in the West Australian Football League.
Over the years, he became known for his witty one-liners and the entertaining way he laced humour into his commentary.
Revered AFL commentator Dennis Cometti has passed away aged 76.— AFL (@AFL) March 4, 2026
Known for his dry wit and inspired turn of phrase, Cometti retired in 2021 after a career that spanned 51 years and countless iconic one-liners.
Vale, Dennis. pic.twitter.com/7Q0TM7Qh9D
Dennis spent most of his 53-year career with Channel Seven, commentating almost 500 AFL games alongside colleague and close friend Bruce McAvaney.
The pair became one of the most respected broadcasting duos in Australian sport.
In 2016, Dennis stepped away from television commentary, later calling games locally for radio station Triple M before officially retiring in 2021. His departure marked the end of an era for many footy fans who had grown up with his voice as the soundtrack to Saturday afternoons.
In 2019, Dennis was appointed a Member of the Order of Australia for his significant service to broadcast media and Australian rules football. The following year, he was inducted into the Australian Football Hall of Fame.
The news of Cometti’s passing has seen an outpouring of condolences and love from fans and colleagues alike.
“Shattering news this morning for all in the football community,” wrote Seven sports reporter Ryan Daniels.
“The great Dennis Cometti has passed away, after batting illness. Aged 76. The greatest caller our game has seen, a true icon. Dennis was not only brilliant, but thoughtful and generous toward all those lucky enough to be in his presence. Devastating, and thoughts with his family, and many friends, fans.”
On February 17, the Seven Network announced a special documentary celebrating his illustrious career titled Centimetre Perfect, referencing one of his most iconic calls. The tribute will honour the moments, memories and unmistakable voice that defined an era of Australian football.
Though the siren has sounded on his remarkable career, Dennis Cometti’s legacy will echo around stadiums — and living rooms — for years to come.