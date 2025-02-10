Purple Wiggle John Pearce does it all, with fatherhood now under his belt, the 33-year-old is also an Australian singer, dancer, entertainer and now an ambassador for Famous Nutrition.

Advertisement

Known in The Wiggles as ‘Big Strong John’, his personality on and off screen revolves around health and fitness, and living a balanced life.

Having recently welcomed a beautiful baby boy, Henry, on December 16, 2024, with his wife Jessica Pearce, maintaining a healthy lifestyle is of utmost importance more than ever.

John and his adorable two-month-old Henry. (Credit: Instagram)

With his latest role as a Dad taking the cake, John shared to Woman’s Day how he has been juggling his new day-to-day with his health and fitness.

Advertisement

“I think I’ve been prepared for a long time, going from school into Justice Crew and travelling,” he shared.

“The good thing is that with the Wiggles I get my aerobic workout and cardio from performing and travelling, but the hardest part is maintaining a consistent routine while being on the road.”

Maintaining this routine and practising healthy habits has been important for John, whether it be waking up an hour earlier to train, but also squeezing in workouts where possible.

“That’s what’s helped me get through the travelling and touring and even now in parenthood.”

Advertisement

John and his wife Jessie performing on stage for The Wiggles. (Credit: Instagram)

Finding the time amongst his busy schedule to squeeze in a 30-minute workout can be a challenge, especially with 7 am wake-up calls for the Wiggles and for changing nappies.

“I took five days off when he (Henry) was in hospital. I didn’t go to the gym, I thought that was a bit selfish of me,” John shared jokingly.

Changing workout intensity and getting into a new routine as a Dad was important to John’s new schedule, “That’s what’s kept me going, kept the workout simple, habits simple and just kept it consistent.”

Advertisement

Whilst becoming a new father has had its challenges for John’s busy routine, the pair are “having the best time.”

“We’re either naive or we’re just in our honeymoon stage.”

“Every day I can’t wait to get home and just pick him up and just have that family time, I love it.”

Having always wanted children, and working primarily entertaining children, John jokingly shared, “I’m still a child at heart, so I just feel like I’m hanging out with my own kind.”

Advertisement

A doting new father. (Credit: Instagram)

Day to day is always different for the busy father of one, but John and his family have started getting a routine set out.

“We get up and go for a walk and it helps Jess too, with getting out of the house, also with getting your steps up.”

With health and fitness at the core of what John does, it’s important for him that this is maintained throughout his family life.

Advertisement

“Jess and I have been married now for six years and together for thirteen, so we’ve always had that habit. It’s a challenge now, but its automatic, it’s part of your daily routine and even now part of Famous Nutrition it allows me to hit my macronutrient goals when being on the road.”

Famous Nutrition ambassadors John Pearce and Beau Ryan.

With his new ambassadorship with Famous Nutrition, his focus is on maintaining routine and living a balanced life.

Growing up with his twin brother, the pair used to race each other on the street for entertainment.

Advertisement

“I think we were subconsciously training for our future… It gave us something that we could confide in and make us feel like we were good at something.”

John’s tips for new dads trying to juggle fatherhood and fitness are all about just “trying to build a routine beforehand.”

“It’s hard to start a new habit, especially once baby’s here, it’s hard to start that when focusing on a whole change of routine.”

Advertisement

“Just keep it short and sweet and simple. Don’t overcomplicate it. You’ll just stress yourself out – keep that stress for when you need it when baby’s waking up at two in the morning.”

Maintaining his physical appearance is key to his role in the Wiggles and his new ambassadorship for Famous Nutrition, but the 33-year-old joked, “I was looking forward to even getting the Dad bod – I think now I’ve pulled the other way and am almost going in reverse.”

Sign up for our newsletter Sign up to receive the Woman's Day e-Newsletter and offers we choose to share with you straight to your inbox sign up Disclaimer: By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use